Galveston police Thursday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a field near the 1000 block of 51st Street, officials said.
Witnesses found a dead man Wednesday and reported it to police, who are investigating it as a homicide, officials said.
The man was identified as Joey Westmore, 58, said John “D.J.” Florence of the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Officer.
Representatives of the Galveston Police Department on Thursday declined to release more information or answer questions about the death.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 409-765-3770, officials said.
