Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark on Tuesday won re-election to the seat he has held for 20 years.
Clark defeated challenger Michelle Hatmaker in a runoff election for Galveston County’s Precinct 4 by 1,678 to 1,410 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
Clark received 54.3 percent of the votes.
No Democrat ran for the Precinct 4 seat, so Clark will not have to participate in a November general election.
Clark was first elected to the county commission in 1998. This will be his seventh term on the commission.
“I think part of it is that I’ve had a longstanding relationship with people in the community,” Clark said about his victory. “I’ve delivered on conservative policies.”
Clark and Hatmaker were forced into a runoff following the March 6 primary election, which featured a four-way race for the Precinct 4 seat.
While Clark received the most votes of any Republican candidate in that race, the three candidates running against him — Hatmaker, Jim Bulgier and Billy Enochs — had more combined votes, leaving the potential open that Hatmaker could take Clark’s long-standing position on the commission.
The challenging trio were closely aligned to the campaign of Galveston District Court Judge Lonnie Cox, who failed to unseat Galveston County Judge Mark Henry during the March primary.
Precinct 4 covers areas in the northwest part of the county, including parts of Friendswood, League City and Dickinson.
He will serve another four-year term. A county commissioner seat paid $102,324 this year.
Clark said he was focused on helping the county, and the communities he represents, recover from Hurricane Harvey.
“I plan on staying as engaged as I have in the past,” Clark said.
OTHER ELECTIONS
There were two other Republican primary elections on Tuesday, both for Republican Party precinct chair positions.
In the election for Precinct 456, Kevin Holland II defeated Kathy Rogers 155-126, according to complete but unofficial results. He received 55 percent of the vote
In Precinct 460, John Clayton “Clay” Caldwell defeated Deborah Winters Chaney, 201 to 187. He received 51 percent of the vote.
The lone race Galveston County Democrats could vote on was the statewide runoff election between gubernatorial candidates Andrew White and Lupe Valdez.
Within the county, White took 2,040 votes to Valdez’s 982. That split was far greater than the statewide results, where the two challengers were separated by a single percentage points in the early hours of vote counting.
