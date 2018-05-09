The end appears to be in sight for Galveston County’s checklist of projects funded by Hurricane Ike recovery money.
Nearly 10 years after the hurricane made landfall, commissioners Monday approved engineering contracts on three projects, which will be paid for with Federal Emergency Management Agency money awarded after Hurricane Ike.
The approved projects all are in Bacliff and include drainage improvements between Ninth and 11th streets and Bacliff Drive and the reconstruction of 10th Street.
The drainage improvements are sorely needed in Bacliff, Precinct 1 Commissioner Darrell Apffel said.
“It’s all going to that master plan of drainage,” Apffel said. “They’re very welcomed projects.”
The drainage projects will clear out culverts in the unincorporated area, he said. He expected construction work on the projects to begin later this year.
Two of the contracts were awarded to engineering firm Huitt-Zollars for a combined cost of $298,610. The third contract was awarded to Binkley Barfield Consulting Engineers. It cost $136,014.
The contracts retain the firms through the end of 2019.
Approval of the projects continues to whittle down the county’s list of FEMA-funded Hurricane Ike projects that are still lingering as Ike’s 10th anniversary approaches. Hurricane Ike made landfall Sept. 13, 2008.
The county has 17 FEMA-funded projects underway, Apffel said. Two more are awaiting FEMA approval to go forward, according to a list provided by the county.
The county also has 16 projects funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development disaster recovery block grants still underway, according to a list provided by the county.
The county received about $66 million from the housing department to complete non-housing infrastructure projects. County officials could not confirm this week how much the county received from FEMA for similar projects.
The Bacliff projects are alternative projects, meaning they were not the originally intended use for the FEMA funds. The county had originally hoped to use the money for a wastewater treatment plant on Bolivar Peninsula.
That proposal was rejected because of problems with the number of low-income people it would serve, Commissioner Ken Clark said.
Clark has argued that income requirements on coming Hurricane Harvey recovery funds should be loosened to avoid similar situations with future hurricane recovery project proposals.
The Bacliff projects were first approved by FEMA in 2016, but the county had to wait for environmental approvals from the federal government before it could move forward, Clark said. That red tape and wait became frustrating, particularly as state and federal governments haggle over how much recovery money Texas will receive for Harvey, which caused severe flooding in August.
During a private meeting late last year between local leaders and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Abbott said U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was hesitant to provide Texas with Harvey money while Ike funds were still unspent, according to a retelling of the meeting by Clark on Monday.
In the past few months, county officials have tried to emphasize that delays did not come from local inaction — but from red tape on the federal and state levels. Clark said the latest projects received an environmental go-ahead after he appealed to Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Despite the apparent skepticism of federal leaders, Clark said he didn’t know whether the county’s lingering Ike recovery has undermined its ability to secure Harvey funds.
“I don’t think we’re that deep in the weeds on that stuff on that level that we can have and opinion one way or another,” Clark said.
