FRIENDSWOOD
Councilman Mike Foreman defeated Omar Peck in the Friendswood mayoral election Saturday, while two new city council members won seats and the lone incumbent kept his spot.
Foreman got 2,218 votes to Peck’s 1,892 votes, winning with 54 percent, according to complete but unofficial election results.
“It was a hard-fought race,” Foreman said. “Mr. Peck ran a terrific campaign. It made us work all the harder.”
Foreman, a retired NASA astronaut, plans to form a task force to tackle drainage and flooding issues as one of his first acts as mayor, he said.
“We also want to focus on entities outside Friendswood,” Foreman said. “We will be the squeaky wheel.”
Mayor Kevin Holland decided not to run for re-election.
The two candidates differed on the work of the nonprofit Friends of Downtown Friendswood, a group focused on bringing events and development downtown. Foreman has supported the group, while Peck had called it elitist.
Foreman has been on the city council for two years. He retired from NASA in 2015, and won the Position 4 council seat in 2016.
Foreman supports improving the downtown area, and he supported the one-eighth of a cent sales tax for downtown improvements that voters approved in May 2016.
Foreman’s home in The Park neighborhood had 26 inches of floodwater during Hurricane Harvey, he said. Peck’s neighborhood in Creekside Estates became an island, and he had friends and relatives whose homes sustained damage, he said.
Drainage will be a big issue for the council in coming years, as well as flood mitigation and post-Hurricane Harvey recovery.
Foreman was an officer in the U.S. Navy before he became an astronaut. He flew on two space shuttle missions in 2008 and 2009.
As an officer, his leadership style was autocratic, but as an engineer and a test pilot who had to work with civilians, his style changed, he said.
“That’s where I learned about collaboration,” Foreman said.
POSITION 1
Councilman Steve Rockey, the only incumbent running for re-election, retained his position with 2,026 votes, or 51 percent, according to complete but unofficial election results.
His opponent, Michael Wood, got 1,883 votes.
POSITION 3
Former Friendswood ISD Superintendent Trish Hanks won the Position 3 race with 2,233 votes or 55 percent, according to complete but unofficial election results.
Opponent Philip Ratisseau got 1,836 votes.
POSITION 4
Robert J. Griffon won the Position 4 race with 2,181 votes or 55 percent, according to complete but unofficial election results.
Opponent Brent Erenwert got 1,798.
