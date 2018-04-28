On March 22, Brian Anthony Cheek, 44, was sentenced to four years in prison for torturing cats and other charges, ending a years-long legal battle in Galveston County district courts that included three jury trials, many other court appearances and ultimately a plea bargain.
In the aftermath of that plea agreement, officials with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said that justice had been served. But at what financial cost to courts and ultimately taxpayers?
Adjudicating criminal charges is among the government’s primary responsibilities, so trials happen everywhere in the country pretty much all the time. Despite their frequency and long history, however, there are very few benchmarks to determine how much they tend to cost in general.
“The cost of a trial is a great question, but I’m not sure anyone can give you a very good answer,” said Sandra Guerra Thompson, a professor at the University of Houston Law Center.
Prosecutors don’t decide whether to take a case to trial based on how much it might cost, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said, noting that assistant district attorneys are all salaried and it doesn’t cost money to subpoena witnesses.
But other local leaders are concerned about the monetary creep of some ancillary costs related to courts.
“We spend $3 million per year on court-appointed attorneys,” County Judge Mark Henry said. “Per capita, that’s a much higher indigent defense rate. Many judges just aren’t qualifying them if they say they are indigent.”
PICKING A NUMBER
While calculations for the average cost of a trial are hard to come by, experts do have estimates for certain types of crime, Guerra Thompson said.
“In death penalty cases, for instance, costs are so significant that you no longer see any capital prosecutions, except in big cities,” Guerra Thompson said.
Galveston County is in an insurance pool for capital murder cases, because costs can often reach about $500,000, Henry said.
Priscillia Hunt, an economist with the RAND Corp., recently co-authored a report in the American Journal of Criminal Justice about the average cost to taxpayers per reported crime.
“But the costs we came up with take into account all the pathways a case might take — whether it’s dismissal, a plea agreement, a trial, or some that don’t even lead to an arrest,” Hunt said.
The study found that the average homicide in 2010 cost taxpayers between $22,000 to $44,000, while the average robbery cost between $600 and $1,300, but the cost of just the trial would be higher, Hunt said.
IN GALVESTON COUNTY
On a local and state level, calculating trial costs is complicated because the load is shared by many different departments and jurisdictions, said Stephen Hanlon, the lead counselor for the National Association for Public Defense.
“It really depends,” said Greg Russell, a Galveston defense attorney, on trial costs. “There’s no consistency across the board. Some cases are cheaper than others.”
The district attorney’s office, for instance, really doesn’t consider any costs on a regular basis, Petroff said.
“The only time we ever deal with costs are with experts at an agency or an individual expert we don’t have a contract with,” Petroff said. “Sometimes, you’ll have an expert with cellphones and site locations.”
The office about once every three months must cover airfare or hotels for out-of-state witnesses, but that cost isn’t significant, Petroff said.
But other areas of the legal system, including the district courts, also shoulder significant shares of the load, Petroff said.
“The district courts have a budget for witness costs and they have to pay jurors,” Petroff said. “There are a lot of costs, but that’s not a consideration for us.”
Galveston County in 2017 spent about $1.3 million in court-appointed attorney fees and another $1.4 million for other court expenditures, according to data from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.
Compiling all those disparate numbers into a specific per trial average is a difficult task, experts agreed.
SYSTEM COMPLAINTS
After Cheek reached a plea agreement, Russell, his defense attorney, said he was glad the legal battle was finished.
“I’m glad that this is over,” Russell said. “I wish it was over a long time ago.”
Cheek’s case is not unique in recent Galveston County legal history.
Gwendolyn Brown Bailey, 75, was sentenced Friday to 10 years probation for the shooting death of her husband on Christmas Day 2015 in her second jury trial.
Bailey came before a jury in January, but a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they couldn’t reach a decision about whether to convict her, court records show.
Another of Russell’s clients, David Anthony Caldwell, was found not guilty April 12 on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Russell was the third attorney on the case that lasted more than two years, he said.
“It definitely costs the county money for cases to hang around and be tried multiple times,” Russell said.
(3) comments
Amen to that!
Legal costs.
Not just for trials.....
In this area especially we are no stranger to 'settlements' that amount to nothing more than legalized extortion, where the accused, often blatantly falsely accused, either ponies up, or spends more money on their own attorneys to fight the charges than they can 'settle' for.....
We are a strange society.
We pay our teachers small potatoes to educate our kids so hopefully they can get a good job and become prodcutive members of society or even start their own business someday adn give others opportunities, then we pay attorneys the big bucks to take on 'harmed' clients who then can 'settle' by taking money away from the productive, lest they lose even more in their own 'legal fees'....
Seems to me like we've got the pay scales bass ackwards there....
Buit, that's just me....
It's a fact of life that the police, courts, jails, and prisons cost money. Few people volunteer for those jobs, and the buildings, vehicles, etc., also cost.
Crinimals are always going to be a net loss to society. Even when a large fine can be exacted, that money was originally stolen from the victims.
