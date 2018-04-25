The trial for a La Marque man accused in the 2015 killing of his pregnant girlfriend began Wednesday with state prosecutors asking jurors to focus on the defendant’s own words, while defense attorneys urged the panel to follow the evidence.
“I choked her and she passed out,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Xochitl Vandiver-Gaskin said in her opening statement. “These are the words the defendant spoke before anyone knew how she died. You’ll hear from a lot of people during this trial and I hope that, in the end, these words resonate in your mind.”
Asustin Calderone, 31, also known as Agustin Calderone Cruz, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the death of Stephanie Falcon, who was about four months pregnant when she was found dead in a first-floor apartment in the 1200 block of Spruce Street in La Marque, police said.
Prosecutors opened the trial by emphasizing a statement investigators allege Calderone gave in the aftermath of the crime.
Defense attorney Mark Diaz, however, told jurors the investigation had been flawed.
“The officers in this case might have gotten tunnel vision,” Diaz said.
Calderone hadn’t signed a statement affirming that he understood his rights until about nine minutes into the police interview, Diaz said.
Calderone was initially charged with murder before the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge.
An autopsy showed Falcon died of strangulation, officials said.
“That is not an easy or painless way to die,” Vandiver-Gaskin said. “Experts say it can take as long as five to 10 minutes. And before the baby even had a chance to take a breath in this world, this man choked the life out of her.”
While investigating at the complex, investigators learned Falcon lived with Calderone, officials said.
A short time before officers found Falcon’s body, police responded to a caller who reported a man acting strangely a few blocks from the apartment, officials said.
Officers arrested the man, who was later identified as Calderone, officials said.
“Everyone is going to testify that Calderone was not found at the scene,” Diaz said. “He was down the road. He told a woman he was on the run from two people.”
But police never looked into who those two people might be, Diaz said.
