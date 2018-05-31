More than two dozen subcontractors are suing Valero Energy Corp., asserting they were injured in the aftermath of an April explosion and fire at the company’s Texas City refinery.
“It really bugs me when these plants report ‘no injuries’ after an event like this, when they know full well multiple individuals are seeking treatment,” said Tony Buzbee, the Houston-based attorney representing the workers.
Buzbee filed the lawsuit Thursday in the 295th District Court in Harris County against Valero Refining-Texas and Richard Industrial Group on behalf of 28 workers, he said.
Richard Industrial Group is a full-service engineering and construction firm, according to the company’s website.
A day after the April explosion rattled windows and sent flames and a plume of oily black smoke into the sky, Valero company officials in a brief public statement said one employee had been evaluated for health issues and four contractors had suffered minor injuries.
The statement did not specify what the health issue had been, but stated the employee had returned to work the next day. The four contractors had received minor injuries while leaving the area of the blast and fire, according to the statement.
Other than that four-paragraph prepared statement, Valero officials have not responded to numerous requests for comment, including requests made Thursday about the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs were all subcontractors working near an alkylation unit inside the refinery when a failure caused the explosion, according to the lawsuit.
“Based on present information and belief, a line located inside the alkylation unit was too thin and/or became deteriorated,” the lawsuit asserts.
The weakened material led to the line failing, releasing pressure quickly, the lawsuit asserts.
The plaintiffs heard a loud whistle right before the explosion, according to the lawsuit.
Fleeing from the unit, some of the plaintiffs tripped over equipment and structures, while others inside a bus fell from their seats and struck the side of the bus, the lawsuit asserts.
“After this incident, plaintiffs sought medical treatment for orthopedic injures and hearing loss,” the lawsuit asserts. “Most suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.”
The lawsuit is seeking less than $100 million in damages, court records show.
The refinery emitted an estimated 5,098 pounds of alkylates, 13,714 pounds of carbon monoxide, 974 pounds of hydrogen fluoride and 11,925 pounds of particulate matter, according to a report.
The refinery also released hydrogen sulfide, oxides of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide. Although the refinery is permitted to release those materials, the rates at which the latter two substances were released exceeded the plant’s permitted hourly rate, according to the report.
The report estimates the releases that occurred in the 24 hours after the explosion and fire in a fractionator tower April 19 at the refinery, south of Loop 197 in Texas City’s industrial complex.
The emission amounts in the report are just estimates, a commission spokesman said.
Valero’s Texas City plant in 2017 had a refining capacity of 225,000 barrels per day, according to the company.
The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products including fuel gas, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gases, according to the company.
