The water provider serving most county residents and cities will begin its annual process of flushing lines to keep water from growing harmful bacteria or getting stale.
As part of the two-week routine maintenance, city crews will open fire hydrants to flush water and residents might notice cloudy or murky water from the tap, Gulf Coast Water Authority General Manager Ivan Langford said. The process will affect water customers throughout the county with the exception of League City, Friendswood and the Bolivar Peninsula, he said.
"People don't realize it, but water can get stale and develop a funny taste so we have to keep the lines flushed out," Langford said. "People may think we're wasting water when they see the hydrants going, but it's absolutely necessary."
Once a year, generally in April, the water authority temporarily changes its water disinfection process from using chloramine, a mix of chlorine and ammonia, to just chlorine, according to the authority. The process is done to clear lines and avoid the building of bacteria in the water during the hot summer season, he said.
The water is safe to drink, but may be discolored or cloudy, he said.
