A heavy spring rain wasn’t enough to keep a group of parents from gathering Monday to protest what members said was Clear Creek Independent School District’s mishandling of special education services.
Monday’s protest, featuring more than 30 people, was organized by a group called Parents for CCISD Special Education Reform, which is accusing district officials of covering up abuse and misdeeds in special education programs. They are angry about how the school district puts special needs students in isolation and how the district treats parents after they complain, among other issues, they said.
The group has drawn attention to its cause through the use of social media campaigning and billboards along Interstate 45, inviting people to Monday’s protest and featuring dramatic imagery of children with their mouths covered.
“The billboards were a conversation piece, for sure,” said Marta Brain, one of the group’s organizers.
The campaign drew several new members to the group, including at least one former candidate for the district’s board of trustees.
“I became aware of this issue while I was running, and it was so compelling I decided to do whatever I could do to help,” said Jeff Larson, who ran against the board’s president, Page Rander, on a position opposed to bond propositions.
Larson joined the group along the sidewalk near the district’s administration building, 2425 W. Main St., League City.
“I knew other people were having problems, but was unaware of this group forming until it showed up in my Facebook feed,” said Alice Machin, a parent of a student with special needs in the district.
Some attendees Monday had issues with the district stemming back months and years, they said.
“We’d reached an agreement to fix four issues,” said Helen Bare, who appeared before the board of trustees in 2017. “I emailed the superintendent last month to ask what progress had been made in those four areas, but got no response. They did that to pacify me.”
District officials, in response to the group’s creation, earlier in May announced they would hire an independent consultant and create an advisory group in response to a growing number of parents with complaints about special education programs.
While the move was appreciated, it is not enough, Brain said.
“We intend to speak to the board and let them know that it’s their job to oversee that, not the administration,” Brain said. “We need someone truly independent not just to look at records, but talk and listen to parent testimony.”
The group will continue to have discussions with the administration, Brain said.
Monday’s protest drew observers from the ACLU of Texas, who did not respond to request for comment about why they were there.
School districts across the state of Texas have come under increased scrutiny over their handling of special education programs in recent months after a 15-month federal probe found that the Texas Education Agency had effectively instituted an 8.5 percent cap on special education services.
Representatives of the group spoke before the board of trustees after the protest, but the trustees did not directly address them in the agenda.
