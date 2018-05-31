GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will join more than 160 hospitals in Texas in a new program aimed at reducing the number of women who die after giving birth.
The medical branch was listed Thursday as one of the hospitals participating in Texas Department of State Health Service's new TexasAIM program. The program helps hospitals put practices into place to reduce birth complications.
The program's first goal is reduce maternal hemorrhages, one of the most common causes of mothers' deaths, according to the health department.
There were 382 pregnancy-related deaths in Texas between 2012 and 2015, according to the health department. The issue became a priority for the Texas Legislature after reports of a sudden, drastic increase in maternal deaths in a 2016 academic study.
In January, the health department released its own report disputing the high mortality numbers and finding the numbers were inflated because of faulty reporting of patient deaths.
— John Wayne Ferguson
