Mayor-elect Jason Tabor chalks up defeating incumbent Jeff Tambrella on Saturday to old-fashioned campaign techniques, but also using modern tools like social media.
“I worked my tail off and I ran an old-school campaign,” Tabor, 38, said. “I knocked on doors and made phone calls. I donated a lot of money to the community and I did mail routes. I sat at the polls every day.”
Tabor, who won with more than 65 percent of the vote, has been involved with the Galveston County Emergency Services District. He’s also the previous owner of Red Cap Restaurant in Santa Fe.
Tabor will serve a three-year term and be sworn in May 24. The mayor’s position is unpaid. Tabor previously told The Daily News he ran for mayor because he wanted to give back to the community and give a voice to residents.
Starting his term, Tabor plans to use social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook to disseminate information out at a quicker pace to residents during emergencies like a hurricane, he said.
“That’s where everyone is at now,” he said. “Everyone is on social media. How is the city getting information out? We do have the call system, but the city has never really utilized that. Social media has been a great tool and it’s pretty much how I won the election.”
Using social media, Tabor strived to attract younger voters in the election, he said.
“We had a lot of the young voters show up,” he said. “I used Facebook. I did a lot of social media work.”
Tabor will review the city’s emergency systems because hurricane season is approaching, he said.
“I want to make sure we have a ready plan for an emergency coming up,” Tabor said. “That way, we will know it can be effective. We are only weeks away from hurricane season.”
City Manager Joe Dickson said he’s looking forward to working with Tabor and focusing on city goals such as economic development.
“We have gone over the basics and the responsibilities,” Dickson said. “But we have not gone in depth. I don’t see the city’s focus changing. I look forward to his fresh ideas.”
But Tabor should not forget past goals like improved city drainage, Tambrella said.
“I’m just hoping he focuses on what we were already working on,” he said. “There’s a lot of things he has to learn.”
Working with the community and building long-lasting relationships with residents are key to his success as mayor, Tabor said.
“I look forward to working with everyone because I’m a friendly business person,” he said. “A few of them have already reached out to me.”
