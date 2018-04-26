GALVESTON
After having rejected the plan a month ago, the city council Thursday gave the go-ahead — with caveats — to a businessman wanting to add gas pumps at a convenience store near 54th and Broadway.
The council voted 6-1 to allow shop owner Trong Van Ha to add six gas pumps at his Shop-N-Drive store. But the council added requirements, including enhanced landscaping and a demand that the project begin within six months and be complete within 15 months.
The council had voted 4-3 in March against an application for a planned unit development for the service station. But Mayor pro tem Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon launched a bid to get the application back before the council for reconsideration, arguing council members hadn’t had all the facts about the application before the first vote.
The project exemplified two ongoing debates. One about how to deal with proposals that deviate from land-use development regulations, which are under review. And one about whether and how city should create rules to beautify Broadway.
Planned unit development is a permit designation allowing projects that don’t otherwise meet land-use development regulations. The council has the discretion to put restrictions on, or deny, planned unit developments, unlike other types of developments that meet the regulations.
Ha’s supporters invoked the “American Dream” in support of the small-business owner investing and trying to grow his business.
“He’s not a franchise; he’s one of ours,” Tarlton-Shannon said. “This is the dream he has. He has no employees, it’s just he and his wife. They’re open seven days a week, he works at night and she works during the day.”
Tarlton-Shannon said she would help fight against more gas stations being built along Broadway — a prime part of the opposition to the plan — but argued this one should be approved, she said.
“I do understand that we need to make Broadway beautiful and I will do everything in my power to support this council and the Broadway ad hoc committee to prevent any other service stations from going on Broadway or in a specific area, but this gentleman needs to finish out what he started out to do,” Tarlton-Shannon said.
On the other hand, the city has to draw lines and the plans did not meet the 200-foot set-back requirement for gas pumps near residential areas, Councilman Mike Doherty said. Doherty was the lone vote against the application.
“I admire what Mr. Ha has done, but rules are rules,” Doherty said.
The service station doesn’t meet the city’s land-use development regulations because the service station would be within 200 feet of residential properties and needed a curb cut, according to the city.
Ha, 61, has owned the convenience store since 1998, he said Thursday. About two years ago, he tore down his shop and built a new one in an adjacent lot, he said.
Ha, who started planning the expansion in 2014, wanted to add six gas pumps at the lot where his original store had been and open a service station, according to city documents.
He estimated he spent more than $700,000 on construction of the new convenience market and designs for the gas pumps, he said. Ha’s plans had gone before the city council once before and he was told to change a canopy and possibly add a wall around the pumps, he said. Those revised plans went back before the city council last month where they were nixed.
Tarlton-Shannon, and supporters in the audience, argued that because the project had been in the works before rules changed, it would be unfair to not allow it. The planning commission had recommended it be approved, she said.
“Unfortunately, I feel like he just got caught up in a moment,” Tarlton-Shannon said.
The planned unit development designation had been created for these purposes and the city council had approved nine since 2015, she said.
But planned unit developments are not entitlements, said Elizabeth Beeton, a former councilwoman. The designation is only meant to be used in extraordinary cases, not to make an exception or rubber stamp any project that could be eligible, she said.
“If the city’s zoning rules are to have any meaning, council must stand by them,” Beeton said.
“If the city really wants new gas stations abutting residential property, amend the zoning standard. Leaning on planned unit developments is creating a giant loophole to the land development regulations.”
Yarbrough had opposed the project before, but had changed his mind, he said.
“My fear is, if we keep our stand as it is, no gas stations on Broadway, we will look at an empty lot like that for the next 20 years.”
