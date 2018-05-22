SANTA FE
When a gunman on Friday opened fire in Santa Fe High School, 10 people were killed and more injured, devastating the small community. But the carnage also thrust Santa Fe, a city of 13,000, into an international spotlight that’s drawn reporters and news organizations from all over the world.
For days, the community has been at the center of media attention — or a media frenzy as some refer to it — with local reporters and those from Houston working beside national and international journalists.
For some residents, the hordes of cameras and out-of-town reporters have been overwhelming and frustrating. Behavior by some members of the press has seemed harassing and insensitive as people grieve, residents said.
A parent exiting a recent ceremony at a church lamented the “circus” of cameras and reporters around the usually quiet town. Some students have called the media attention annoying and made public pleas for the press to leave. The intense coverage was making a bad situation worse, some said.
‘THEY’RE FEELING HARASSED’
Other residents in more rural parts of town and away from the high school at the center of it said they’ve hardly noticed the influx of outside media.
The issue of press coverage after a tragedy often tightropes on different — and sometimes competing — interests: the public’s right and desire to know what’s happening in the midst of a horrific event and the interest of many residents to privately mourn the deaths in their community.
It’s a balancing act for some in the press trying to navigate introductions with residents and quickly determine whether a person wants to discuss publicly what’s happened.
Mayor-elect Jeff Tabor had heard from many residents about their desire to have the news organizations move out of town, he said.
“The people want the press gone, they don’t want the press here,” Tabor said. “They’re feeling harassed a little bit.”
‘A DIFFERENT KIND OF PAIN’
One resident told Tabor a reporter had walked onto her property while she was in her backyard, which he said was disrespectful. Other people have complained to local reporters about journalists knocking on the doors of victims’ families.
“I think they need to let the victims grieve,” Tabor said. “I understand that they’re looking for a story. I think they need to be less intrusive for the victims.”
It’s not the first time this small community has been in an international spotlight. Santa Fe made national and international headlines when a lawsuit involving the school district over school prayer went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2000.
Tabor could only compare the shooting coverage to Hurricane Harvey, he said. Santa Fe was one of many communities hit by heavy flooding from the hurricane and had some press in town following the storm, he said. But the shooting at the high school was different, he said.
“This is a different kind of pain,” he said. “It’s way more personal.”
Tabor has turned down multiple repeated requests from national news, including NBC’s “Today” show. He wasn’t interested in discussing the subject, he said.
‘LEAVE OUR TOWN ALONE’
Just minutes into the school day Friday, a teenage gunman walked into a high school art room and opened fire on students and staff, killing 10 people and wounding about a dozen others.
About 1,400 students at the high school experienced the shooting, as did anxious parents and community members waiting to hear what had happened to their children.
Authorities have charged 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a junior at the high school, in connection with the shootings.
News organizations from the county and the Houston region were some of the first to the scene. In the hours and days following, and as state officials showed up, more news crews arrived to interview officials and grieving residents.
One resident said two families of the dead were staying with relatives after reporters approached them at their homes. They didn’t want cameras in their faces as they prepare to bury their loved ones, the resident said.
High school students in particular have been approached frequently by the press. Some have said the onslaught of coverage is making the situation worse.
Angela Bickerstaff, who was listed in a news item about honor roll this year as a Santa Fe freshman, posted to social media about the matter.
“All the news channels that walked up to me for interviews and took pictures of me, leave our town alone,” Bickerstaff tweeted Tuesday. “We are already hurting and you guys are making it worse.”
‘MY LITTLE COUNTRY TOWN’
Madison Schulze, a Santa Fe senior, declined to be interviewed, but agreed to let her grandfather, Ken Lanterman, recount some of her thoughts.
“It’s annoying,” Schulze said. “You’re bombarded by the media everywhere you turn. Everywhere you turn you see them with a camera or cellphone.”
Schulze and her friends had not attended some community events, such as dinners and vigils, to avoid being questioned or approached by the press, Lanterman said.
Joanna Wilson, 82, lives off FM 1764 and hadn’t noticed the huge number of reporters around town, she said. She did see and speak with a reporter from this newspaper at her church service Sunday, she said.
“I stay home and take care of business at home so I haven’t been out of the house much,” Wilson said.
Wilson had been getting much of her information about the shooting from news organizations, she said. The shooting was shocking, she said.
“I’m devastated it has to be in my little country town that’s so peaceful and so nice and we have to be struck with that,” Wilson said.
‘OVER TIME, IT WILL HELP HEAL’
Lanterman, a longtime Santa Fe resident and former editor and reporter, including at The Daily News, said he saw the situation from two sides. Reporters feel an obligation to get information and, at times, that can create a tension, he said.
“I understand being a reporter and trying to cover a tragedy, any kind of tragedy, is always difficult,” Lanterman said. “You’re human and you are sympathetic to the people who are having to deal with it, but that’s your job.”
Some people do want to talk about what’s happening in the community with the press, he said. In time, sharing the experience of the community could help in the healing or bring positive changes, he said.
“I truly believe you guys covering the story will help,” Lanterman said. “Over time, it will help heal people. Maybe it sounds like bullshit, but it’s true.”
