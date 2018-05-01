GALVESTON
A new actuary analysis by the city’s police pension board shows a bigger unfunded liability and amends the board’s determination of how much the city should increase contributions to the plan to get it into compliance with state rules.
During a Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police board meeting, actuaries hired by the board presented new numbers and projections about the city’s troubled police pension plan.
Under the latest actuarial valuation for 2018, the unfunded liabilities for the plan increased to $32.1 million from $29.1 million last year, according to the report. That leaves the plan only about 40 percent funded.
But based on market assumptions and projections about the plan, the new evaluation shows there could be a quicker payoff for the amortization period than what was presented last year.
If certain changes, including increased city contributions, were made to the plan, it could be paid off in 31.4 years, a figure close to the 30-year threshold the state’s pension board is advocating, according to the actuary firm, Retirement Horizons Inc. A 2017 report put the payoff period at 45.7 years.
“The plan has to come up with more money,” said Geoff Gainer, chairman of the police pension board.
The city hired an independent actuary firm in recent months to conduct an analysis of the plan, but that report has not yet been publicly released.
For months, city management and the police pension review board have been working on proposals for fixes to the plan.
The city is required to get the plan to a payoff period of 40 years or less, City Manager Brian Maxwell has said. The Texas Pension Review Board has urged a payoff period closer to 30 years, Maxwell said. The police pension board wants that figure closer to 25 years, he said.
City officials and the police pension board have at times been at odds over what is required of the city and who has the authority to make major changes to the plan that might affect taxpayer contributions.
Under the board actuary’s interpretation of state law, the city would need to inject more money into the fund initially to get it to solvency, but those contributions would likely decrease over time, he said.
In the latest report, actuaries for the pension review board project the city would need to contribute about 23 percent of a police employee’s paycheck each pay period in 2018 to get the fund in compliance, according to the report.
That number would decrease over time. In 15 years, the city’s contribution rate would drop to 12.25 percent and stay there until payoff in 2050, according to the analysis.
The member contributions would stay at 12 percent of their paychecks under the analysis, according to the report.
As it is, city taxpayers pay an amount equal to 14.83 percent of each police officer’s salary into the plan every pay period.
The city council increased the city’s pay-in by 2 percent in February.
Since this study was funded by the Pension Board, I doubt the actuary was asked about the impact of alternative restructurings of the Pension Plan and their impact on funding including increased police contribution, and major overhauls. I'm sure that all they asked was how much more would the city have to contribute.
