The city of Galveston is offering residents an opportunity to be engaged in their communities by participating in a new program titled "Galveston University," which begins May 16.
The program lasts eight weeks and will introduce participants to key staff members, provide tours of new facilities and allow residents to provide staff with input throughout the process.
Classes will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in various locations throughout the city. Seating is limited to the first 18 registrants.
To sign up or get more information, visit www.galvestontx.gov/galvestonuniversity.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.