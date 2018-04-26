It’s becoming something of a Galveston tradition. There’s a city council election. Things are coming down to the wire.
And then the fire truck shows up.
Bright red and parked in the place that will draw attention. Political signs for some candidates running in the council race are on the truck.
This year, the truck is parked on Stewart Road, and bears the signs for three candidates: District 3’s Frank Maceo, District 5’s John Paul Listowski and District 6’s Carolyn Sunseri. During the 2016 city elections, the truck was parked in front of the Galveston County courthouse — where it drew at least a few raised eyebrows.
This isn’t a case of a city department endorsing a candidate, however. The truck belongs to Galveston Firefighters Association Local 571 — and the signs belong to the candidates the union endorsed in this year’s city election.
While some people may confuse the truck for city apparatus, it’s not part of the municipal fleet, Galveston City spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
Firefighters association President Stewart Goff said the union’s involvement in elections did increase beginning in 2016, when he took office and formed a political action committee within the union.
Some people get confused, and possibly upset, by signs on the truck, but those complaints are offset by the union being able to promote its interests, Goff said.
“Every time we do something with it, we get a bunch of calls,” Goff said.
City policy bars municipal employees from using their titles, city property or city time for political activities. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be politically active. The union truck doesn’t have official city logos on it and when union members are block walking for candidates, they don’t wear department apparel.
“That’s a hard line we don’t cross,” Goff said.
EARLY TURNOUT
Early voter turnout for municipal elections was modest, to put it kindly, according to reports from the Galveston County elections office.
Through Tuesday evening, 1,266 people had cast ballots at the 14 early voting locations across the county, not counting Friendswood, which is managing its own elections this year.
The most active early voting location has been in Texas City, where 309 people have voted. That turnout isn’t necessarily surprising. Texas City voters are choosing new city commission members — including two at-large spots — and voting on a $136.1 million school bond. In La Marque, where residents also are voting on the school bond, some 160 people have voted.
The least active has been the Joe Faggard Community Center in Crystal Beach, where only two people have shown up to vote. Peninsula voters have a say on a Galveston Independent School District bond and a Galveston Community College regent election.
WEBER GOES ISLAND HOPPING
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber was one of more than a dozen members of Congress to take a trip the Galapagos Islands earlier this month, E&E News reported.
The trip was organized by the House of Representative’s Science, Space and Technology Committee, of which Weber is a member.
The trip also included visits to Chile, Colombia and Ecuador.
The Galapagos — famous for tortoises and a connection to Charles Darwin — are threatened by rising seas and rising global temperatures. However, a spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, who organized the trip, told the news site that climate change was “not a major topic of discussion” during the trip.
Weber and other Republican members of the science committee are climate-change skeptics.
NOTEBOOK
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanded that U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold pay $84,000 for the special election being held to replace him. Farenthold is retiring amid a sexual harassment scandal. The money is equal to the amount of taxpayer money that Farenthold used to settle harassment complaints. ... A grand jury will hear evidence in the manslaughter case against Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney “soon,” District Attorney Jack Roady told The Daily News’ Matt deGrood and other outlets. Haney is in the middle of a re-election campaign for her at-large seat on the commission. ... U.S. Rep. Randy Weber was a co-sponsor the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act, which would give the Commerce Department the ability to regulate some commercial space missions. Right now, apparently, “there’s no agency responsible for overseeing how companies behave in space,” according to The Verge.
(1) comment
We don't believe in climate change, but we'll come to the Galapagos for a quick look-mind if we bring our families?
