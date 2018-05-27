SAN LEON
On May 16, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies raided a San Leon residence, arresting one man on drug charges and seizing more than 8 grams of methamphetamine.
Although it was one raid — the result of a three-month investigation — it was to many residents more troubling evidence of a growing drug problem in the bayside community of about 5,000.
“They are going down the streets and shopping like it’s Walmart,” said Steve Hoyland, a San Leon resident. “I get calls all the time about drugs and thieves.”
Drug-related arrests are going up, but it’s across the county and the country, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies in the past two years arrested more than 4,000 people on drug charges in the county, Trochesset said.
More than 100 San Leon residents recently gathered in a crowded hangar at the volunteer fire department, 337 12th St., to air their concerns about the growing drug problem.
“It’s important because we have a serious drug problem,” said Joe Manchaca, another San Leon resident. “The community has a lot of established families, and it continues to become infested with people who create drug houses.”
Residents at the town hall ventured a plethora of potential solutions, such as creating a neighborhood website to track who has been arrested on drug charges, while Galveston County law enforcement said they would take any reports seriously.
“I work for you,” Trochesset said. “You need me, call me. There’s only one of me, though.”
The recent raid resulted in the arrest of Christopher Michael Rudd, 41, on one count of manufacture and deliver of a controlled substance was the direct result of a multiple residents reporting suspicious activities at the residence, deputies said.
The methamphetamine had a street value of about $900, deputies said.
But deputies face an uphill battle when it comes to pursuing drug charges, officials said.
“We are always working on it, but we only have four employees focused on that,” Trochesset said.
Many of those involved in the drug trade have multiple felonies already, residents say.
Rudd, for instance, was a registered sex offender and on probation for sexual assault when he was arrested May 16, court records show.
“These judges can set the bail higher,” Hoyland said. “We can help these youngsters by keeping them in jail. Maybe they will decide they want to do something else.”
Reporter Connor Behrens contributed to this report.
