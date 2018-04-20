League City officials Friday were warning motorists to avoid Interstate 45 on Sunday morning because of traffic jams expected from road construction.
Texas Department of Transportation contractors on Friday closed the northbound FM 518 exit ramp on Interstate 45 in League City. This ramp for exit 23 will remain closed until further notice, officials said.
An interstate widening project that will take months to complete is the reason for the closure, officials said.
The construction will require a rolling freeway closure of all main lanes and frontage roads on Interstate 45 between FM 518 and NASA Road 1 on Sunday for about one hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Freeway traffic will be at a complete stop in both directions for at least 15 minutes or more during that time.
City officials suggested taking alternative routes because they expect traffic delays.
— Valerie Wells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.