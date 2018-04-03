Editor’s note: Dr. Nicholas D. Schiff, a neurologist whose work has been recognized by Time Magazine and Rolling Stone, will lecture at Moody Gardens tonight.
Q. You’ve suggested that some people who have been diagnosed as being in a vegetative state are actually in a minimally conscious state. What’s the difference, and why is that distinction so important?
A. The distinction is that patients in the minimally conscious state (MCS) show definite evidence of awareness and have a very different natural history pattern of recovery. Many MCS patients are now known to continue to recover for many months and even years with a significant fraction of patients remaining in MCS after a severe brain trauma for a few months, reaching independent recovery and re-employment after long recoveries.
Q. In a famous case, a Texas man named George Melendez was in a minimally conscious state after almost drowning. He lost the ability to speak. But because he was groaning at night, his mother gave him Ambien, a common sleeping pill. He started talking and, with time, was able to feed himself. But he still needs the drug to be able to feed himself. What does that tell us?
A. It is a very clear example of how much brain function the severely injured brain may continue to harbor without evidence at the bedside of this latent capacity. It also shows us that after severe injuries it is often necessary to reorganize the dynamic activity of the brain to regain more optimal function, much like cardiac pacemaking restoring the “pump” function of the heart.
Q. You were involved in treating a man who was severely beaten in a mugging. Most of the time, the man was unresponsive, but brain scans revealed that he did recognize his mother’s voice. You suggested that he be treated with deep brain stimulation — a technique used on people who suffer from Parkinson’s disease that involves implanting electrodes in the brain. The treatment was successful, and the patient’s mother spoke of his coming back — he regained his ability to eat, to stay awake during a conversation, to express pain and emotions, including love. What does that case tell us about the rules of healing?
A. This case tells us that we can intervene late in the course of what appears to be a stable and permanent level of recovery and make a significant functional difference. We found that deep brain stimulation produced not only these effects, but it initiated an ongoing process of recovery despite a six-year period of lack of change without the intervention. The findings also confirm a strong prediction about the critical role of the brain network we stimulated in the recovery process.
Q. If we understand the biological process of how some people recover from injuries, does that imply that we might be able to understand how people could recover from disease? Do you see a day when medicine might be able to bring people back from Alzheimer’s disease?
A. Understanding the rules of the game underlying recovery from severe structural brain injuries will have widely generalizable applications. Our findings in studies with many different types of structural brain injury support this view. While the causes and nature of a process like Alzheimer’s disease take their origin in the widespread loss of neurons (brain cells), if we get to interventions to stop or slow the disease the principles we are uncovering in the structural injured brain will have important implications. In another degenerative disease, Lewy Body Disorder, that affects almost as many Americans as Alzheimer’s, the application of the principles we are uncovering have immediate application, and I have seen several patients with this type of degenerative illness do better with an approach derived from our evolving understanding of structural brain injury and mechanisms controlling states of consciousness.
