Barbara Sanderson, city of Galveston's long-time parks and recreation director, was honored by Texas Recreation and Parks Association as the East Region Director of the Year in March.
Sanderson, who has worked for the city over 20 years, also was seated on the association's board of directors.
Over the last two years alone, Sanderson has had a hand in the design, coordination, construction, and implementation of the following projects: the Lasker Park Community Pool, Crockett Park, Lee and Joe Jamail Bay Park, Wright Cuney Park, Schreiber Park, San Jacinto Park, Menard Park, Lindale Park, Kempner Park, Historic Broadway Beautification, and Adoue Park.
— Staff Reports
