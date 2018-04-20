Five people are vying for a single spot on the Galveston College Board of Regents in a surprisingly crowded race in this year’s municipal elections.
Voters from across Galveston Island, as well as the Bolivar Peninsula, will be asked to choose which candidate — including a former councilwoman, a lawyer, an economic development expert and college administrators — is the best choice to help lead the 50-year-old school.
Marie Robb, Rebecca Trout Unbehagen, Richard Prets, Curtiss Brown and Keith McFatridge are all running for the seat that was left open after former regent George Black died in July. The winner of the special election will complete Black’s term on the board of regents, which ends in 2022.
Robb, 61, is a former city councilwoman and a small business owner who lives on the West End. She’s the only former elected official running for a regents position. Her experience working with constituents, and in whipping up support from other political leaders or donors, qualified her to take a regents seat, she said.
In particular, Robb said she would like the college to do better about informing Galveston residents about its Universal Access program, which promises financial aid to local high school students who want to attend Galveston College.
“We’re not getting the message to parents,” Robb said. “I think it’s such an asset to the city; you’d think people would be moving here.”
Trout Unbehagen, 58, is the executive director for community engagement for the University of Texas Medical Branch. In that capacity, she helped Galveston’s Ball High School develop its Career Connect program, which allows high school students to earn college credit and job training.
Keeping on top of career training programs, and ensuring they benefit graduates, were her top priorities.
“What we have to do is pay close attention to where the future is going to take us,” she said. “We need to make sure that we have the very best faculty. We’ve got to be ready to take up the next new thing.”
Prets, 58, is a Galveston native. He is the director of the San Jacinto College Small Business Development Center, a college-sponsored consultant group that helps guide entrepreneurs and start-up companies. He also teaches at San Jacinto College. Prets pointed out that he was the only candidate with a résumé, and a degree, in higher education administration, and thought that his experiences working at San Jacinto College would lend insight to a position on the board of regents.
He also questioned whether Galveston College was doing enough to market itself.
“I would like to let that genie out of the bottle and for there to be little more marketing than is being done,” he said. The college should be looking for students from beyond the borders Galveston Island,” he said.
Brown, 69, is a retiree. He was a long-time employee for Galveston County, where he served as its Community Services Director until 2011. Brown is the only candidate who has received a degree through Galveston College, and who has served as a volunteer on boards for the school. He said his experience as an economic development consultant matched the mission of the community college.
“If you are going to invite a company to come to your community and they need a trained workforce, college is the training place,” Brown said. “Community colleges all across Texas are prepared to do this.”
Galveston College could do a better job connecting its programs to high school graduates who are not necessarily on track to attend a four-year college program, he said.
McFatridge, 70, is an attorney who said he had three sons who attended Galveston College. McFatridge lauded the work the college has done and said he believed the school is on a good path.
“I’m not going into there to change, alter or adjust what’s going on,” he said. “I used to think that bigger was better. I think that you should first try to satisfy the students that come to the school. I think you ought to enhance what you’re giving back to the students.”
Founded in 1967, Galveston College enrolled about 2,000 students this spring, according to the Texas Association of Community Colleges. While community college enrollment in Texas is generally increasing, according to the association, Galveston College’s size has remained about the same since 2008.
Three incumbent regents, Florentino “Tino” Gonzalez, Fred Raschke and Karen Flowers, were unopposed in their bids for re-election. The nine-member board sets college policy, appoints the college president and sets the college’s budget, tax rate, and tuition, among other duties.
Regents are elected to six-year terms, in at-large elections. Regents do not receive a salary. They can charge expenses to the college for transportation, lodging and other expenses related to board business.
Election Day is May 5. Early voting begins Monday.
