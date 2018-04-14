Seventy-one years ago, the largest industrial disaster in the nation’s history occurred in Texas City. On Saturday, survivors of that incident gathered once again to share memories of that fateful day in Texas City.
At 9:12 a.m. April 16, 1947, Robert Roten, 13 at the time, was practicing softball with schoolmates when they heard the first explosion. Roten, 83, now a resident of Houston, still has strong ties to the Texas City community, was one of those in attendance.
In many ways Texas City was defined by the community’s response to that tragedy. Some people left. But most stayed put, Roten fondly remembers.
“The fondest thing I remember about that day was the size and impact of it all,” Roten said. “I also don’t think people realize how people of all racial and social backgrounds pulled together to get through not only that day, but how we all worked together to rebuild our city.”
The history of that tragic day when a fire broke out on the French ship the Grandcamp, which was being loaded with ammonium nitrate exploded, has been told numerous times. Shortly after, the High Flyer, another ship, exploded. The blasts were felt in Galveston. Houses were shaken off their foundations. About 600 people died and more than 5,000 were injured.
Roten’s experience during the disaster is the focus of “The Fall and Rise of Texas City,” a compact, yet comprehensive and elegant documentary from Houston filmmaker and historian Andy Hollan, along with his Hyde Park Group.
The 13-minute documentary, directed by Evan and Nowrin Amin, blends together historic photos and footage, and a Q&A discussion with Roten about the disaster, its aftermath, and how Texas City recovered to become an international port and thriving industrial community.
“It was a hard time for our community afterward, but in my opinion, it was all positive,” Roten said. “Afterward, my father, who was in charge of structure examination and quick construction of 105 temporary houses for the displaced, worked with leaders who helped by creating jobs, income, growth and new facilities and schools.”
Roten was excited about staying in Texas City and learning all there was to learn about the industry that almost wiped Texas City off the map, he said. After college, Roten began his career in the petrochemical industry in Texas City and has held various positions. Roten retired in 1996, but is still active in new projects and nonprofit works in Texas City.
Hollan, who has had a lifetime interest of the disaster via his father who kept old copies of the incident in his study, heard about Roten’s survival story because Roten, and his wife Carole, just happen to live on his street.
“(The story) was so moving, that I reached out to the Amins to see if we could share his story with others,” Hollan said. “Viewers of the documentary will see a new perspective and positive outlook offered by Mr. Roten as a survivor and rebuilder of his hometown becoming later in his life a leader of the petrochemical corporations involved in the destruction.”
The full story of the event, as inferred by the film’s title, isn’t merely death, destruction and injuries that led some to believe that the explosions sounded a death knell for Texas City, but rather, as Roten notes in the film, how “the beauty and courage in its citizens led to knowing there was a future in this beautiful industrial hub of the world.”
“The Fall and Rise of Texas City” can be viewed at filmfreeway.com/1394709 or youtube.com/watch?v=UWyyjPvCjBU&t=45s.
