GALVESTON
Twice a week, you can find students of Coastal Village Elementary School participating in an after-school program that’s benefiting them on campus and at home.
With the help of Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, the Young Gardeners program, coordinated by Nan Wilson, is available to children from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the school, 712 10th St.
When the program began in October 2017, Wilson and the many volunteers who help with the program were begging the children to take home the fruits of their labor, Wilson said.
“They didn’t even want to take home a small bag of lettuce,” Wilson said. “But now, they’re asking for extra bags of fresh produce every week. They also are making healthy recipes every month from the food they’ve grown.”
The program also receives help from local businesses such as Chalmers True Value Hardware, and interns from various departments from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
“The goal of this program is to reach as many children as possible — particularly those most likely to have issues with access to healthy food,” Wilson said.
Fourth-grader Maia Turner, 9, said she grew up in a family that had a garden at her grandmothers house where they would grow flowers.
“I wanted to be a part of this program because I remember working in the garden as a little girl with my grandmother and siblings,” Turner said. “This gave me an opportunity to not only do that — but with more people — that’s what makes it fun.”
Turner said the best thing she’s learned so far is how to make a rubbed kale salad. She was quick to point out, however, that gardening will be only a hobby once she’s older — not a job.
“This will just be a good hobby for me to do as I grow older,” Turner said. “By learning how to not only pick our own food from the garden, the program has also taught us how to make certain items at home to share with our families.”
The program is always seeking volunteers to work in small groups with the children participants, and also in various other duties meant to keep the young gardeners interested into developing green thumbs.
There also are community workdays once a month on Saturdays when volunteers will get an opportunity to build things, weed, make garden art and more, Wilson said.
“There is a multitude of opportunities for the community to become involved,” Wilson said. “All we ask for is a minimum eight hours per month commitment for this role. It’s a very rewarding endeavor and we hope to branch out to other schools in the near future.”
For information, visit www.galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com/youngg ardeners, or contact Nan Wilson at younggarden ers@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.