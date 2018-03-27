GALVESTON
Architects laid out a new concept for a future Stewart Beach pavilion Tuesday after getting community critiques of an earlier proposal and changing some of the materials and design features to deal with the island’s harsh environment.
New York-based architectural consulting firm Rogers Partners presented new pavilion designs to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees. The new concept would greatly expand the size of the building and provide spaces for concession services, a community room, outdoor deck space and possibly a restaurant, said Rob Rogers, the lead architect.
The building was designed to withstand the coastal climate for generations, he said.
The new building would more efficiently house different park board departments, such as beach patrol, and ideally be an iconic structure in Galveston, Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“I want you to think about this building as a business model, this is not a typical park pavilion,” de Schaun said.
“This is an operating facility, which would be a center for activity, hopefully an iconic structure people want to come to but that’s also going to generate revenues to maintain it.”
The renderings provided Tuesday are not the final iteration of the design plans because some things might change as the design process moves along, officials said.
The park board is in the early phases of the project and doesn’t anticipate construction to begin for several more years, officials said. The next phase is determining a construction cost estimate and an operations and maintenance assessment, park board spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
Trustees voted to continue working with the architecture firm and enter a $30,000 contract for the firm to complete the operations and maintenance review assessment.
The new design builds on the ideas of Gulf Coast architecture to utilize natural ventilation by splitting the complex and creating breezeways, Rogers said. Materials for the building, including coated steel and certain woods, would hold up in the climate, Rogers said.
“Some things may seem a little rugged, but it’s not about fancy finishes, it’s about durability, a bit of warmth and usability,” Rogers said.
The proposed building is about 72,000 square feet, compared to 51,000 square feet in the existing building, according to the park board.
In the existing pavilion, there’s an enormous amount of underutilized and unused space, Rogers said. A new building would have larger restrooms and changing areas, and a community space that could be a money-making opportunity, he said.
An earlier design featured more glass and less wood, which some local architects criticized for being impractical on the coast and expensive.
The new design also includes plans for a boardwalk and a dune line. Creating dunes on the property would have environmental benefits, such as drainage, and also improve the appearance, de Schaun said.
“That’s a great environmental amenity I feel confident we could get third-party funding for,” de Schaun said.
The entry gate has a space for a visitors center, which the Texas Department of Transportation has said in the past it might help fund, de Schaun said.
The new plans created a much better line of sight for the many visitors coming from the ferry, Trustee Will Wright said.
Trustee John “Rocky” Sullivan questioned whether it would be too difficult to get year-round utilization out of the building space and a potential restaurant in part because of parking issues.
“If people can’t pull right up, you’re going to have a hard time getting people there,” Sullivan said.
The next phase would look at different scenarios as it studies revenues, but the park board generally doesn’t build its business model based on 12 months, de Schaun said. Instead, the planners might look at the seven-month heaviest tourism season, she said.
The park board determined the need for a new pavilion in 2014, after a beach report indicated the current building had aging infrastructure and required too much spending on maintenance.
The board, which oversees many of the city’s tourism-related initiatives, has spent $219,639 in the past four years on repairs at the pavilion, according to previous reports.
