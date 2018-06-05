FRIENDSWOOD
Dirt dumped on the site of a proposed shopping center has angered several Friendswood residents who are worried it will cause more flooding and could be toxic, but city officials are refusing to give any answers.
“Due to threatened litigation by people related to this matter, the city will not be responding to your questions at this time,” attorney Ray Viada said.
The city retained The Woodlands-based law firm Viada & Strayer to handle what some residents are calling Friendswood’s dirty little secret.
Mayor Mike Foreman did not respond Monday to questions about the issue.
Several Friendswood residents spoke Monday during the city council meeting about the 150,000 cubic yards of dirt dumped at 2811 Dixie Farm Road on 3 acres in Harris County. They asked for the transparency that council members had promised in their campaigns and for independent testing of fill dirt.
“Flooding is personal for a lot of people in Friendswood,” resident Connie Ratisseau said.
Councilman Steve Rockey asked whether the council could schedule a work session to discuss the issue, but city staff members said no because of threatened litigation. Councilman Carl Gustafson asked for an explanation.
Someone had filed a notice of claim, City Manager Morad Kabiri said. He did not elaborate but did suggest anyone interested could file a public information request for that, as well as completed testing reports on some of the dirt that’s concerning to residents.
One issue residents have is that the piled dirt on Dixie Farm Road is creating a barrier that could direct floodwaters into Galveston County homes while protecting Harris County properties.
Part of northern Friendswood is in Harris County, while the rest of the affluent city of about 40,000 people is in Galveston County.
The dirt is from the excavation of the Mud Gully detention project, a Harris County Flood Control District project.
Some residents are worried the fill dirt is from a place near the Brio Superfund site in Harris County. Flooding from Hurricane Harvey didn’t damage the Brio Superfund site, the federal Environmental Protection Agency said in September, about a month after the storm.
But that doesn’t reassure residents like Shawn Johnson, who lives in the Forest of Friendswood subdivision.
Johnson is an attorney who has mentioned in a letter he might sue the city over the dirt, he said.
“I don’t want to draw the city into a lawsuit,” he said.
He sent the same letter to other entities, such as the Harris County Flood Control District, that aren’t shutting down questions but providing answers, Johnson said. The district is even open to removing the dirt, Johnson said.
Friendswood officials followed all laws, rules, policies and procedures, Viada said.
“The city continues to do all it can to help residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey to recover with a combination of local, state and federal assistance,” Viada said. “It is unfortunate that threatened litigation is a distraction from those efforts.”
Galveston Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson lives on the other side of Clear Creek from the proposed shopping center on Dixie Road. She’s also Shawn Johnson’s mother.
She wants the city council to repeal its decision in October 2017 to use 1999 flood zone maps instead of the 2007 updated ones for Harris County. The 2007 maps showed the potential site of the shopping center on Dixie Farm Road to be at a high risk for flooding, she said.
Cheryl Johnson also is concerned that the only way residents learned about the shopping center and the dirt movement was through reports from the Development Review Committee to the Planning and Zoning Commission, she said.
A video of the May 17 Planning and Zoning meeting showed that the commissioners and city staff members did not discuss the contents of the Development Review Committee’s report other than to mention a copy of the report was posted on the city’s official website.
Shawn Johnson, who moved back to Friendswood from Austin just before Harvey hit in August, wants the dirt moved away from the Dixie Road site, he said.
Harris County Flood Control District funded an environmental study before starting the Mud Gully/South Belt Detention Pond project, which is not part of the Brio Superfund site, Friendswood officials said.
