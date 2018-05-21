Christopher Anderson, an assistant chief with Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, got the call early Friday morning.
“When we got into the school, we could still hear the shotgun blasts going off,” Anderson said.
Santa Fe Fire and Rescue was among the first groups to arrive at the high school Friday while a gunman still was firing on students and staff members, ultimately killing 10 people and wounding about a dozen others.
Over the course of the next several hours, the volunteer fire department would coordinate the treatment and transport of the injured.
“It was chaos,” Chief Tommy Anderson said. “Just a lot of people trying to handle every aspect of the operation and coordinate with ambulances."
Santa Fe Fire and Rescue workers had completed training at the high school before Friday’s shooting and had access to maps of the facility, but everything did not go entirely as planned, Tommy Anderson said.
“It wasn’t done according to protocol,” the chief said. “During an active shooting incident, each classroom is supposed to be locked down. But in this case, someone pulled a fire alarm early on.”
Officials aren’t sure why the fire alarm was activated or who did it, but because the shooting happened in an area with fewer students, the decision might have worked out for the best, Tommy Anderson said.
About 20 people were injured in the shooting, and about 10 of those required transportation to a local hospital, Christopher Anderson said.
Community members in the aftermath of Friday’s shooting praised the work of the volunteer fire department and its role in managing a chaotic time.
“Many, if not most, of the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue EMTs, firefighters and drivers are volunteers who receive little pay or benefits for their service,” said Ken Shubert, whose grandson, Rome Shubert, was injured in the shooting. “This was indeed a brave act on their part.”
All members of the department arrived at the scene about 8 a.m., just 30 minutes after the first call came in, Tommy Anderson said.
The first task was tending to injured school police officer John Barnes, Christopher Anderson said.
“My wife is a trauma nurse at Clear Lake and she went with me,” Anderson said. “We looked down at the officer and saw that another officer had already placed a tourniquet on his arm. She then took over his care.”
Barnes was shot while attempting to bring the shooter into custody. At least two district police officers were in the school when the shooting began, officials said.
Barnes was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, officials said.
The gunshot damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes’ elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He said Barnes was in stable condition.
After tending to Barnes, emergency responders with Santa Fe Fire and Rescue staged in front of the school for several minutes before tending to the other people wounded in the shooting and bringing them to assigned ambulances once the shooter was apprehended, Christopher Anderson said.
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at the high school, in connection with the shootings.
Pagourtzis, who was being held at the Galveston County Jail on a capital murder charge and a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer charge, also had explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, which authorities found in the school and nearby, officials said.
“All the transports were done in the first 45 minutes after the incident,” Christopher Anderson said. “Once all the EMS actions were done, we divided into groups and accompanied SWAT teams to look for wounded in the hallways.”
Christopher Anderson said his team wasn’t immediately aware of the explosives, so fear of that didn’t slow the search for wounded.
“We didn’t find any other injured people,” he said. “But there were some people hiding in a closet.”
About four or five cafeteria workers hid inside of a closet for more than an hour before the team found them, Tommy Anderson said.
