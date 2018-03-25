GALVESTON
The Galveston airport is planning more than $4.6 million in projects funded largely by federal grants to improve safety and security at the facility this year.
The Galveston City Council approved an agreement to pay for part of repaving projects at Scholes International Airport through Tax Reinvestment Zone 14. The airport initially got a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which covers about 90 percent of the $4 million project to rehab all the taxiways and runway, airport Director Mike Shahan said.
The municipal airport has a weathered runway and taxiways, which could create some safety concerns for the airport’s more than 35 tenants, Shahan said.
“The environment is pretty harsh so we have areas where the concrete is crumbling,” Shahan said. “If concrete or a loose rock gets in an engine, it can take one of the engines out. During takeoff, that could be critical.”
The airport will start the work in late fall once the aviation administration releases the grant, Shahan said. The administration will likely fund the grant in June, he said.
It’s one of several projects planned for the airport to improve safety, he said.
Earlier this month, crews started repairing and replacing four miles of fencing around the airport, Shahan said. The airport got 10 percent of the money for the $400,000 project from TIRZ 14 and the rest from the Federal Aviation Administration, he said.
There are plans to build new an eight-unit hangar at the airport later this year, Shahan said. TIRZ 14 will fund about half of the $800,000 project, he said.
