Royal Caribbean wants to bring one of the world’s largest passenger ships to the island in the fall of 2020, but to prepare for its arrival the port would need a third cruise terminal, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
Demand for the third terminal is there, but how to pay for it and where to put it are questions begging for answers.
Building a third cruise terminal could cost more than $100 million and would require a quick turnaround. It also might require moving other port tenants to accommodate the third terminal, port officials said.
“It’s a nice problem to have,” said Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who also is on the port’s governing board. “It’s a whole lot harder figuring out how to get those guys to come here than figuring out where to put them.”
Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships, of which there are four with more planned, are more than 1,180 feet long and capable of carrying more than 6,200 passengers.
GROWING BUSINESS
The port already is home to two cruise terminals at piers 25 and 27 and is the fourth-busiest cruise port in the United States.
The Carnival Vista, the cruise line’s newest and biggest ship, will arrive at Galveston’s docks Sept. 23.
“The lines want to come here,” Rees said.
Port officials’ chief concern in building a new cruise terminal is where to put it.
Several different sites are proposed, but the early frontrunner is the area at piers 16-18 currently home to Del Monte Fresh Produce operations, Rees said.
The only issue is finding out where to move Del Monte, officials said.
“Obviously, we have had preliminary conversations and they’re open to it, but they don’t want to keep being moved around,” Yarbrough said. “We need a good final destination for them.”
Port officials could move Del Monte either to the western end of the port or over to Pelican Island, but either option would require more investment in infrastructure, Rees said.
“We need to improve the infrastructure for cargo looking to expand,” Rees told legislators at a recent meeting. “There are a lot of berths needing to be rebuilt. We’ve got a big cruise ship moving in, but we also need to help the tenants and a lot of areas are nonfunctional for business.”
To move Del Monte to the port’s west end, for instance, would require filling slips — a project that would cost an estimated $20 million per slip, Rees said.
Ever since the Carnival Celebration made its first voyage from the island in September 2000, the port has come to depend more and more on the cruise business for revenues.
The port depends heavily on revenues from cruise ships. Port officials anticipate about 55 percent of revenue budgeted for 2018 will be cruise related.
Port officials are projecting operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million, according to documents.
In addition to funding any infrastructure repairs, the total cost of building a new cruise terminal could top $100 million, officials said.
“The plan would be to take the existing structure over there and renovate it,” Rees said.
Building a cruise terminal atop the Del Monte structure could cost about $40 million and then making dock repairs to accommodate the larger ship could cost an additional $20 million, Yarbrough said.
Because of the location, port officials also are considering a vertical parking garage on the property to accommodate the 6,200 passengers, Rees said.
HOW TO PAY FOR IT
“You’re looking at $25,000 per parking spot,” Rees said. “But the return on investment on that is good.”
The total cost of all that would bring the project up to about $100 million, Yarbrough said.
Although the port doesn’t yet have definitive plans on how to pay for the project, cruise line officials have talked about loaning the money to the port and instituting a ship service fee to recoup some of the cost, Rees said.
Royal Caribbean officials Thursday declined to comment in detail about those discussions.
“We are always working with our partners at ports around the world,” said Celia de la Llama, spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean. “Future deployment is not something we comment on.”
One member of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, said she hopes officials consider all options while negotiating a deal with Royal Caribbean.
“I think it would certainly benefit the city if Royal Caribbean owned the terminal, rather than the port owning the terminal,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said. “Then they would pay property taxes on the improvements, which is going to be a lot.”
Reaching that sort of deal might necessitate making concessions elsewhere, however, Beeton said.
TIMELINE
Whatever shape the development takes, the project needs to begin quickly, officials agreed.
“That’s the scary part, is the quick turnaround,” Yarbrough said. “It’s hard to get all the dominos lined up.”
For a third cruise terminal to be ready to host an Oasis-class ship in the fall of 2020, officials will need a project planned and designed by about November, Rees said.
“Two years for construction is plenty of time,” Rees said.
The Port of Galveston is a landlord port, which generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants and fees related to ship calls.
The port is currently home to three year-round Carnival Cruise Line ships, one year-round Royal Caribbean ship, one seasonal Royal Caribbean ship and a seasonal Disney Cruise Lines ship.
