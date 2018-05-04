GALVESTON
With Galveston County commissioners seemingly settled on a plan for a bridge for Pelican Island, dreams of a rail line onto Pelican Island will take a back seat — for now.
The Galveston County Commissioners Court on Friday unanimously approved a resolution supporting a new vehicular bridge between Galveston Island and Pelican Island.
The resolution will allow the county to ask other local governments, including the city of Galveston, to secure funding for the $91 million project.
The proposed bridge would be built to the west of the existing Pelican Island bridge. A new bridge would lead to a new road that goes to the north of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus on Pelican Island to avoid traffic on campus.
The proposed bridge would be 75 feet high and boats and ships would be able to pass under it. It will not be a drawbridge.
Commissioners indicated two weeks ago they would move forward with the new bridge after receiving a report that a proposed land bridge between the two islands would not be feasible.
Some local officials had hoped for a land bridge because it would allow a rail line to more easily be built to Pelican Island, which some believe is primed to be an economic development hotspot for the county.
The new proposal does not have a rail line component, Galveston County Engineer Michael Shannon said, but it will be designed in a way to accommodate a parallel rail bridge if the county wants to build one in the future.
“The commissioners court has asked me to develop a vehicular bridge while making sure that any bridge that’s proposed won’t interfere with the development of a rail bridge,” Shannon said. “We’ve looked to see that clearance and radiuses and geometry can all accommodate a rail.”
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry still hoped to see a rail bridge to Pelican Island some day, though he couldn’t speculate how long that might take, he said.
“Rail shouldn’t be a difficult add-on,” Henry said.
Before the add-on could take place, the county would need to identify a real use for rail on Pelican Island for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, such as a business that would benefit from it, Henry said.
“We know the need’s there,” he said. “But it can’t just be us because they’re going to want to know what the end result is.”
Officials said they hoped to finalize agreements with other entities, including Texas A&M University at Galveston, the Houston-Galveston Area Council and Galveston County Navigation District No. 1, by the end of the summer.
