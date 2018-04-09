After only five months, the state is ending a program meant to help repair houses damaged by Hurricane Harvey, citing an inability to find eligible homeowners. The much-awaited program served only a few hundred Texans.
State officials on Monday announced April 20 would be the last day to schedule an inspection under the Direct Assistance for Limited Home Repair program. The program is one of five post-Harvey short-term direct housing programs the Texas General Land Office manages.
The program will be closed to applicants who don’t schedule an inspection by April 20, the land office said.
The program, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and administered by the land office, granted eligible homeowners who lacked flood insurance between $17,000 and $60,000 for repairs.
The program struggled because officials haven’t been able to find 282 applicants, including 15 in Galveston County, land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
Contractors are waiting to work, but officials can’t get in touch with homeowners, Eck said.
The program began Nov. 3 after weeks of negotiation between state and federal officials. Statewide, 307 homes are in some phase of the program, Eck said. Of those, 149 are complete, 132 are under construction and another 26 are in a pre-construction phase.
In Galveston County, seven houses were completed and another nine are in the process.
Hurricane Harvey struck in late August, flooding more than 20,000 houses in the county.
“The Direct Assistance for Limited Home Repair program has provided valuable repair opportunities for Texans struggling to rebuild after Harvey,” Land Commissioner George P. Bush said. “As the program comes to a close, applicants who have not yet scheduled an inspection to discuss what repairs might be available need to do so as soon as possible to avoid missing this critical deadline.”
The land office has completed processing all cases to determine whether the households qualify for the program. The Federal Emergency Management Agency makes final eligibility determinations, the land office said.
The land office and FEMA were unable to reach some applicants even after numerous attempts through phone calls and home visits, officials said.
Officials reached out between three and five times to those households but did not hear back from them, Eck said.
Applicants notified they are potentially eligible for the program can contact the land office at 888-958-0877 to schedule an inspection before the deadline.
For those who miss the April 20 inspection deadline, the manufactured housing unit and travel trailer options are still a possible short-term housing solution, as well as the Direct Lease program, Eck said.
