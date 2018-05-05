Santa Fe voters Saturday carried a new mayor into office with more than 65 percent of the vote.
Newcomer Jason Tabor defeated incumbent Jeff Tambrella, who was first elected to the position in 2015, with 508 votes to Tambrella’s 266, according to complete but unofficial results. Tabor won with 68 percent of the vote.
“I was hoping for a win, but I didn’t expect it to be such a large margin,” Tabor said.
Voters made their voices heard in choosing a new mayor, Tabor said.
Tabor has been involved with the Galveston County Emergency Services District, he said. He’s also the previous owner of Red Cap Restaurant in Santa Fe.
The first goal as mayor will be to complete the city’s emergency plan and then move on to drainage and road projects, Tabor said.
The mayor's position is unpaid. Tabor will serve a three-year term.
