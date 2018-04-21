GALVESTON
Cities across the county are grappling with how to deal with losing huge amounts of water — sometimes more than 40 percent of all supplied — because of aging and deficient infrastructure.
The losses have real costs: ratepayers collectively pay hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for water that never makes it to the tap and taxpayers must spend thousands each year trying to repair leaky water lines.
The leaks and breaks also waste a finite resource and make conservation a trickier process, officials said. That could be particularly challenging in the future as climate change is expected to exacerbate extreme weather, bringing more prolonged and drier droughts coupled with more intense rainfall events, said Paula Paciorek, water resource manager for the Galveston Bay Foundation.
It’s not just a Galveston County issue. In many U.S. cities the infrastructure is aging and in need of repairs, Paciorek said. And the ability to respond often comes down to how much money a city has available, she said.
“It’s mostly an issue of how much budget they have available and set aside for repairs of this aging infrastructure,” Paciorek said. “It’s hard to judge water utilities because they’re all in different places with the available capital and money available.”
Some local cities, including Galveston and La Marque, have made it a top priority in recent years and committed money toward addressing faulty infrastructure, officials said.
Money is the biggest obstacle, but along the coast there are also unique challenges, Galveston Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said. It’s more difficult to identify where leaks are on the island because the sandy soil absorbs the water, Cook said. In clay soil, water typically bubbles to the surface, he said.
Galveston is the Gulf Coast Water Authority’s biggest customer because of its population, port and medical industry and vast number of hotels that house millions of tourists a year, officials said.
According to water loss audits submitted to the Texas Water Development Board, Galveston lost about 2.02 billion gallons a year, nearly 40 percent of all the water it used in 2016, the most recent year available. The cost of that water adds up to about $1.4 million, according to the audit.
At least every five years, utility districts are required to submit “Water Audit Reports” to the Texas Water Development Board. Utilities may be required to submit the reports more frequently if they’re receiving any sort of funding or assistance from the board, agency spokeswoman Kimberly Leggett said.
The worksheets require utilities to submit figures about where they are losing water, how much it’s costing, the gallons lost and how many customers they serve, among other things. The numbers are determined by examining how much water the utility put into the system and how much water customers received.
Galveston city officials had an independent auditor review their report to ensure it was accurate, Cook said. The city is working on its 2017 report, he said. The city plans to complete a water loss audit each year to track to progress, he said.
“We have the benchmark from 2016 and it’s not acceptable,” Cook said. “It’s a starting point.”
City crews are now repairing about 50 leaks a month on average, Cook said. Most of those leaks are reported, he said. But the city is exploring other more proactive ways to detect leaks, Cook said.
This week, city council will consider whether to contract with a company to do an economic analysis of the city’s water system, looking for best practices to reduce water losses and comparing the costs of those fixes with the expected benefit, he said.
“We didn’t want to just jump in,” Cook said. “This infrastructure costs a lot of money and may not get a good return, necessarily.”
The council will also consider a contract to send a leak detection crew to assess a pipe near Offatts Bayou, he said.
Until 2016, the city had a “take or pay” contract with the water authority for 21 million gallons a day, Cook said. The plan didn’t incentivize infrastructure efficiency or water conservation, Cook said.
The city has since been looking at different programs to identify where there are leaks and breaks in water lines, including aerial satellite mapping of the city’s infrastructure, he said.
La Marque lost about 500 million gallons of water in 2015, about 53 percent of its supply, according to its audit. The losses cost ratepayers about $200,000, the report said. The Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 8, covering Santa Fe, lost about 57 percent of its water supply, 225 million gallons, according to its audit.
The La Marque City Council in April 2016 approved a contract with Siemens, an engineering firm, to repair its wastewater treatment plant and search for leaks in the system.
The city has been repairing leaks identified in previous studies and those reported to the utility department, La Marque Director of Public Services Les Rumburg said.
The city will install automated meter infrastructure later this year to help with water losses for metering, he said.
The new smart meters will provide real-time monitoring and accountability for the city, as well as all water customers, Rumburg said. Installation of all new meters — residential and commercial — is expected to be completed by September, he said.
