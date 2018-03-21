GALVESTON
Clyde Wood, owner of The Witchery in downtown Galveston, spent days during spring break busily helping customers in his store. At night, he’d often work on new shipment orders to keep up with the high demand.
“It’s been crazy busy,” Wood said, adding the store had broken all-time sales records during the past three weekends. “We’d go home at night and quickly put in orders so we had a steady flow of product. It’s kept us working day and night.”
Wood, like many island hoteliers and business owners, saw hordes of spring breakers visiting the island last week as schools and universities across the state closed. Jewelry and books, as well as crystals and stones, were some of the top sellers at The Witchery on Postoffice Street.
Hundreds of thousands of people visited the island during spring break.
The city tracked traffic coming to the island, reporting more than 450,000 vehicles coming and going between March 8 and Sunday. It’s the first year the city tracked traffic counts during spring break because it was the first year most Texas school districts were on the same schedule, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
Many of the area hotels were booked full for days during spring break, said Steve Cunningham, complex manager for Hotel Galvez, Tremont House and Harbor House hotels.
“From my view it was better than average,” Cunningham said. “We had good weather so that helped.”
Galveston Duck Tours similarly reported a busy week, carrying full loads of passengers during the five daily tours throughout the week, said Anissa Dundee, an employee.
The island also has had a strong public relations campaign, Cunningham said. After Hurricane Harvey swamped much of the Houston area in August and threatened to hurt island tourism, the park board and Galveston Convention and Visitors Bureau had been quick to respond and advertise the island, Cunningham said.
About 6.5 million people visited Galveston in 2016, spending a combined total of $780 million, according to a report by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees. Tourism revenues in particular have grown by 24 percent since 2012, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. The number of visitors to the island has set records for the past several years, tourism officials have said.
City Manager Brian Maxwell on Tuesday said the spring break might have been record-setting for the island. Spring break is a good early indication for how tourism on the island will fare throughout the rest of the year, Maxwell said.
“This typically means Easter will be off the chain and we’ll have a busy summer,” Maxwell said.
Downtown business owners agreed.
“It’s going to be one hell of a summer,” Wood said.
