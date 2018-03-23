A district court judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit against Trinity Episcopal School that asserted its leaders had failed to stop a child from being bullied and subjected to racist insults, siding with the school’s argument that it is protected from legal claims as a religious institution.
“While the court certainly feels for C.R., as someone who herself was bullied in a private school, the law is clear here that the abstention doctrine applies,” Judge Michelle Slaughter, of the 405th District Court, said.
C.R. refers to the initials of the child who was allegedly bullied at school.
Attorneys for the Galveston private school in August 2017 had asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, filing a plea to the jurisdiction and a motion to dismiss, arguing that the school is protected from legal claims under the First Amendment as a religious institution.
“When you see what happened in this case, and look at the circumstances to try to determine if they didn’t discipline or enforce their policy against racism and bullying, those details are all about the inner workings of the school, which is religious,” said Ronald Johnson, one of the attorneys representing the school.
The court has no jurisdiction in cases dealing with inner policy workings of religious institutions, Johnson said.
“And the plaintiff doesn’t dispute that this is a religious affiliation,” Johnson said.
Maureen Beans filed the lawsuit May 5, 2017, against the school, headmaster the Rev. David Dearman and the parents of three students. Neither the parents nor the accused children are identified by name in the petition.
The plaintiff’s son, who is African-American, attended Trinity Episcopal School from 2014 to 2016, when his mother withdrew him because of bullying and harassment, according to the lawsuit.
“I did what I felt was right as the mother of a child, and if I had to do it over again, I would do it again,” said Beans, who works at The Daily News.
Farbod Farnia, an attorney representing Beans, said Friday he needed to speak with her to determine whether they would take any more steps in the case.
After Friday’s ruling, the case is dismissed against Trinity Episcopal School and Dearman, but the three families that were defendants in the lawsuit were never served, said Robert Booth, an attorney representing the defendants.
Farnia objected to the defendants’ argument Friday, asserting that the court had standing in the case.
“The court’s job here is to figure out if this will require pulling back the veil, so to speak, and interpreting church dogma,” Farnia said. “In this case, no. It is not necessarily exclusive to church.”
The case should be treated similarly to a personal injury or a tort law case, Farnia said.
The original lawsuit asserted that three white students made and handed the boy “KKK origami” resembling the hoods worn by Ku Klux Klan members.
The three are accused of stating that their fathers were “dragon masters of the KKK” and generally bullying, harassing and racially discriminating against the boy to the point that he no longer felt safe and comfortable to attend Trinity, the lawsuit asserted.
Slaughter after both sides finished their statements, pressed Farnia.
“No one is accusing the school itself of engaging in racial discrimination?” Slaughter asked. “No one is alleging that the school adopted the attitude of the perpetrators? This is just that the school could have done more?”
The plaintiff is arguing not that the school could have done more, but that it should have done something, Farnia said.
Following several minutes to look over paperwork, Slaughter then ruled in favor of Trinity and its leaders, dismissing the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.