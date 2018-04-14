GALVESTON
Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Galveston County jail’s lobby was quiet.
Three inmates swept and pushed mops around the floor. Two friendly jail staffers checked in people to use the visitation video stalls in the lobby.
And one, an attorney working with the American Civil Liberties Union, stood there and jotted down notes on a legal pad.
Soon after 8 a.m., a television screen on the lobby wall came on. It showed a magistrate hearing beginning in a room inside the jail.
It was the first and only scheduled hearing of its kind of the day. Hearings like this one have been at the center of a high-profile lawsuit filed a week ago against Galveston County and its judges, magistrates and district attorney.
The state and national chapters of American Civil Liberties Union and a Houston law firm sued the county last week after a year-long investigation of the county’s legal system. The lawsuit alleges Galveston County’s courts violate due process rights and unjustly harm indigent people accused of crimes.
The county operates an arbitrary cash bail system that favors wealthier defendants while encouraging poorer defendants to either plead guilty or sit in jail, sometimes for months, while awaiting trial, the lawsuit claims.
“There’s no reason to trust poor people less than you trust wealthier people and hold them in jail while you’re letting wealthier people who commit the same crimes go free,” the organization said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.
Before and since filing the lawsuit, the ACLU or the law firm, Arnold & Porter, has had a lawyer in the jail watching the magistrate hearings and doing visitations with inmates, officials said.
The groups have been watching the hearings over several months, including this week, said Trisha Trigilio, a senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and lead attorney on the suit.
“We’ve been monitoring the magistration and who’s detained in the jail,” Trigilio said. “We did a really extensive investigation before filling the lawsuit.”
People named in the lawsuit reached this week by The Daily News declined to publicly comment on the lawsuit, all of them citing the ongoing litigation.
THE PROCESS
Bail hearings in the magistrate court typically get started between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., though on Friday the court was running a little behind, staffers said. The proceedings are broadcast in the jail lobby, but are otherwise not accessible by the public.
Judge Stephen Baker, an associate family judge who performs magistrate duties, got started. Magistrates carry out the pretrial release procedures set by a panel of felony and misdemeanor judges.
He started reading off the names, charges and bonds of defendants, most of whom were apparently arrested some time in the 24 hours since the last magistrate hearing.
“Possession of marijuana ... $1,500 bond...”
“Possession of controlled substance ... $20,000 bond...”
“Assault of peace officer .... $7,000 bond...”
“Indecent exposure ... $67,500 bond...”
“Driving while intoxicated ... $5,000 bond...”
“Possession of a controlled substance ... $10,000 bond.”
After reading about 30 defendants, their charges and bonds, Baker then reads the defendants their rights, including the right to retain counsel, right to remain silent, right to terminate interviews with police officers and right to request appointment of trial.
About eight defendants were told they qualified for cheaper, personal bonds.
Baker called up each defendant and asked each one if he or she was out on bond, was a U.S. citizen, had served in the military or was requesting a court-appointed attorney. If the defendants said yes to the last question, then they were asked to sign a “pauper’s oath” and sign acknowledging they were not entering a plea deal, Baker said.
Then the defendants returned to their seats. The hearing was over by 9 a.m.
Trigilio coudn’t address whether anything about the proceedings had changed in the week since the lawsuit was filed.
“I can’t comment on that” because of open litigation, Trigilio said.
PAY OR STAY
The magistrate hearings had included pauper’s oaths — the inquiry about a court-appointed attorney — prior to the suit, she said. But the organization asserts the county’s system, which is decided on by the county’s judges, doesn’t follow up to question whether a person can afford their bail, she said.
The process doesn’t address whether a person is a flight risk or risk to the community, the lawsuit asserts. Rather, the bond amount follows a formula.
The only way to get out on bail based on the formula, is to pay a predetermined amount of money, according to the organization.
“There’s no follow up,” Trigilio said.
Among other reforms, civil rights groups has requested more frequent magistrate hearings to avoid having defendants sit in jail for up to 24 hours before getting a bond.
County Judge Mark Henry said the county holds one hearing a day because of staffing. The county has about five magistrates but two handle most of the hearings, he said. Henry himself serves as a magistrate judge about five or six times a month.
Recent county-funded reviews of the legal system have recommended more frequent hearings, he said.
“Three times a day is probably ideal,” Henry said, referencing recent outside studies of the county legal system.
The American Civil Liberties Union has recommended magistrate hearings every four hours, which county officials have said is probably not possible with its current staff size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.