GALVESTON
Seven miles offshore of Jamaica Beach, the state is building an artificial reef that will develop into a teeming fish habitat — the first of its kind in public waters near Galveston Island.
State-hired contractors and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department staff members this week were sending dozens of 6,000-pound concrete and limestone pyramids to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico.
The wildlife department has worked for at least four years with local anglers and federal and state permitting agencies to determine a good spot for an artificial reef project within 9 miles of Galveston’s shoreline, the limit of the state’s boundaries, said Brooke Shipley, chief biologist and mapping analyst for the artificial reef program.
The 140-acre area, now named Big Man Reef, was selected because it’s conducive to fishing and has a flat bottom. The state allows year-round fishing within its boundaries so anglers have been eager to get a reef habitat in that area, anglers said.
Lance Parks, marina manager for the Galveston Yacht Basin, was among the group of locals who worked with the wildlife department to identify a site for the reef.
“It’s picked from some of the best fishing spots,” Parks said. “We didn’t have one in the Galveston area, so it’s good because it will provide the kind of fishing you see farther south along the coast.”
Parks goes fishing when he can get time away from work, but the reef had economic benefits for the fishing industry as well, he said. The last strong fishing season was in 2013, he said. That year, the marina sold more than $250,000 in diesel to boaters chasing fish in the Gulf, Parks said. Bait shops and businesses that sell fishing gear stood to benefit, too, he said.
“This is a huge economic driver for this area,” Parks said.
On a recent morning, Parks was out with charter boat captains from Wave Dancer Charters, Greg Ball and Taylor Borel, to catch a glimpse of the reef building.
Crews aboard Lil Mo, a Vietnam-era transportation vessel, were using a crane to sink three-ton concrete pyramids to create the reef. In all, crews will drop about 180 concrete and limestone pyramids in six different areas to complete the project, Shipley said. The boat was docked in Freeport where the materials were made and loaded before making the five-hour trek to the reef location, she said.
Studies show it takes only about a month for algae to encrust on the blocks and begin creating a habitat for various fish, including red snapper, Shipley said. The department expects to see game fish feeding and spawning around the blocks within months, she said.
Scientists must be careful about what they put in the Gulf environment. Concrete has long been a viable source for reef building because it doesn’t leach chemicals or break down in the water, Shipley said.
“It creates a dynamic habitat that’s easy to manage and affordable,” Shipley said. “We, at this point in time, have not seen any negative effects.”
The wildlife department has had an artificial reef program since 1990, but Big Man is the first reef it’s building in state waters off the island, Shipley said. The project was funded with a $600,000 grant from the Texas General Land Office and a handful of private donors, Shipley said.
After this week, the 180 pyramids on the Gulf’s floor will mostly be left to collect wildlife on their own, she said.
“Once they’re in the water, we don’t really to do anything except monitor them and do research,” Shipley said.
