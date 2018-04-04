LEAGUE CITY
Improving drainage in neighborhoods will depend as much on regional flood-control plans as it will on smaller, local fixes, League City officials said.
Residents want both. Marika Fuller, who lives in the Bayridge neighborhood, also wants work that was planned years ago to be done before the next flood, she said.
“We need Gum Bayou to be dredged, deepened and widened all the way from highway 96 down to Dickinson Bayou, not just the section south of FM 646,” Fuller said.
Hurricane Harvey hit Galveston County on Aug. 25, 2017, and over four days dumped 50 inches of rain, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding 7,700 homes in League City.
Widening ditches, installing pumps and building berms will correct some problems in particular neighborhoods and can be done sooner than larger projects, but improving the entire Dickinson Bayou watershed will require working with other cities, the county and the state, officials said.
“Floodwaters come down Dickinson Bayou and Clear Creek from way up in Houston,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
Working with Galveston, Harris and other counties is necessary to prevent flooding in the future, he said. Working with the state and the federal governments also is necessary, he said.
Some proposed projects are simply too big for League City to manage alone, Hallisey said.
At one extreme is a $5.8 billion coastal spine that League City officials believe they need to survive a future storm surge in Galveston Bay. The proposed spine would include a massive gate that during hurricanes or other threatening tidal events would close off the mouth of Galveston Bay, about 25 miles south of League City.
Meanwhile, residents are looking for hyperlocal solutions to drainage problems on their block.
SIX STUDIES
City officials are compiling a comprehensive drainage program based in part on six specific area studies from four engineering firms, Assistant City Manager Bo Bass said.
The city already has presented preliminary engineering reports to two neighborhoods, Bayridge and Oaks at Clear Creek.
The next two public meetings about specific area drainage studies will address the Bay Colony neighborhood and how it drains into Magnolia Creek and Bordens Gully and also the Dove Meadows and Meadows neighborhoods and how they drain into Robinson Bayou.
Two other studies will address the Hidden Oaks neighborhood and how it drains into Kelly’s Ditch and Clear Creek and also the Landing, Rustic Oaks and Countryside neighborhoods and how they drain into Magnolia Creek and Landing Ditch.
The Dickinson Bayou watershed is a huge concern for League City, officials said.
A large part of Oaks of Clear Creek drains to the south to Bradshaw Ditch, then into Benson’s Bayou, which in turn drains to Dickinson Bayou.
Bayridge drains into Gum Bayou which also drains into Dickinson Bayou.
FIXING GUM BAYOU
Plans to improve Gum Bayou farther south won’t help Bayridge this coming hurricane season, Fuller said.
“Clearing and de-snagging south of FM 646 will mainly help Mar Bella, Hidden Lakes, Whispering Lakes and the future Quail Pointe,” Fuller said. “The point is that starting that far down in Gum Bayou will not benefit us to near the same extent as it will benefit all the other neighborhoods.”
Galveston County already is working on improving Gum Bayou using Federal Emergency Management Funds allocated after Hurricane Ike for flood mitigation. Ike hit Galveston County in 2008.
“Flood control is coming,” Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark, who represents the area, said. “We are working with city administrations to figure out how we can make drainage improvements that benefit the entire region.”
For three years, the county’s engineering department has attempted to secure land along Gum Bayou south of FM 646 and south of 20th Street in an unincorporated area near Dickinson, County Engineer Michael Shannon said. The project will widen the bayou and slope its banks in an area affecting about 9,800 people, Shannon said.
The effort is among Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery projects approved after Hurricane Ike, according to county documents. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated about $3.2 million toward the project, which was administered through the state’s general land office, according to documents.
The aim is to widen the banks along part of Gum Bayou, a tributary of Dickinson Bayou, to push more water through more quickly during heavy rains to prevent flooding, Shannon said.
The six engineering studies will help city officials decide how to prioritize projects and decide which ones will have the most bang for the buck, City Manager John Baumgartner said. He and his staff will fine-tune their criteria to determine an order of magnitude for drainage and flood-control projects, he said.
“It’s a multi-million-dollar decision,” Baumgartner said.
The resulting program that comes out of that prioritizing will include suggestions on funding sources, Bass said. It will take a combination of state and federal help to find money to pay for the drainage needed, he said.
“We’re going to turn over every rock we can find,” Bass said.
