The Galveston County Health District racked up almost $145,000 in costs in the 27-day period it tested former patients for possible exposure to HIV and hepatitis, an effort launched because of poor sanitation practices at a pair of Galveston County clinics.
Between March 23 and April 20, “Operation Coastal” incurred $144,665.43 in costs, according a report presented Wednesday to the United Board of Health, which oversees the health district.
The costs included $42,114 for employees, $4,803 for supplies, and $97,748 for services, including lab tests, according to the report.
The health district tested 3,099 patients in the four-week period. Each test costs $28.50. In total, the tests alone cost the health district $88,321.50.
The district anticipated being reimbursed by the state and federal government for at least part of the costs of responding to the crisis, officials said.
“We anticipated it costing a lot more,” said Ben Raimer, chairman of the United Board of Health. He credited the health district’s staff with finding an affordable laboratory.
As of Thursday afternoon, 2,971 people had been informed about the results of their tests, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
The health district had not confirmed how many of the people tested were positively diagnosed with HIV or hepatitis. The district had not connected any infections back to the dental clinic, Tompkins said.
On March 23, the health district announced it was sending letters to 9,500 patients of the Coastal Health & Wellness clinics in Texas City and Galveston, warning of possible exposure to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.
The dental clinics were shut down Feb. 12 after an independent accreditation agency raised concerns about the sterilization of instruments used during dental procedures.
The Texas City dental clinic reopened April 16, but the Galveston dental clinic is still closed, Tompkins said.
The health district is still providing testing to people who have been warned about possible exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.