Galveston County is set to move forward on a $91 million plan to build a new 75-foot-high span bridge between Galveston Island and Pelican Island, abandoning efforts for a more expensive land bridge.
Although the land bridge linking Galveston and Pelican was ideal, the proposal was too expensive and complicated to get complete in a reasonable time, officials said at a county commissioners workshop meeting Monday.
County commissioners will hold a special meeting next week to formalize their preference for a new bridge, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
Indications are that commissioners will vote for a $91 million proposal that will connect the islands with a 75-foot high traditional span bridge. The bridge would replace the current, obsolete drawbridge.
Galveston County Engineer Michael Shannon presented the traditional span bridge as the option that has the most support from groups the county will need to get the long-talked about bridge completed.
“That looks like the best plan,” Henry said on Tuesday.
Officials have all but dismissed the possibility of a land bridge, which emerged as a possibility in October. The land bridge would have closed off the channel on Port of Galveston’s west end. It was proposed to have a road and train tracks on top of it.
It would have also potentially reduced the buildup of silt in the ship channel by blocking the currents that bring sediment into the industrial area, supporters said.
The Port of Galveston spent $2.12 million on maintenance dredging in 2017, and silt buildup has become such an issue at times that areas of the port have had to restrict entry to ships with higher drafts.
The land bridge concept was supported by business groups, including the Galveston Economic Development Partnership. The partnership in December formed a task force to study the land bridge idea with the hope that the information would sway county leaders into supporting the concept, said Jeff Sjostrom, the president of the partnership.
The task force, however, determined that building a land bridge would require support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Congress. Securing that support would take time the county doesn’t have.
The county currently has a $45 million commitment toward a new bridge from the Texas Department of Transportation. But there’s no guarantee that funding would stay in place if the county tried to take the longer path of a land bridge, Sjostrom said.
“The unknowns with the federal legislative process is what leaves many to say it’s just not worth the time and trouble to look at that as an alternative,” Sjostrom said.
The land bridge was estimated to cost $286 million.
The $91 million bridge proposal is not the least expensive one that has been proposed to commissioners. A cheaper option would build a new bridge adjacent to existing Pelican Island bridge, officials said.
The proposed bridge leads to a new road north of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus, Henry said. University officials have said they prefer that plan and are willing to commit money to the new bridge if plans advance.
A new main road north of the Texas A&M campus would reduce industrial traffic near the school, officials said. Currently, the Seawolf Parkway bisects the campus.
Commissioners will hold a special meeting next week to vote on a single concept for county staff to move ahead with.
After that vote, the county will approach stakeholders, including Texas A&M University at Galveston and the city of Galveston, to move forward with the planning process.
The county has already received pledges of support from those entities, but is still about $15 million short of the $91 million it would need to fund the plan, officials said.
Finding that money was a less daunting task compared to where the county stood six years ago, when discussions of a new bridge started, Henry said.
“It’s something we can figure out,” Henry said.
The date of the special meeting has not yet been scheduled.
