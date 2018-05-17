GALVESTON
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its Meet a Mariner Day event at noon May 19 in the Commodore Room of the base at 7509 Broadway in Galveston.
Michael R. Barratt, a NASA astronaut, will make an appearance and presentation.
Partnering with National Maritime Day, Meet a Mariner Day will feature boat tours, educational exhibits and the chance to meet professional mariners, tour vessels and learn about maritime careers.
Admission is free and open to the public, and food and refreshments, complimentary parking and a shuttle also will be available.
This event is about educating kids on the maritime industry, Margaret Candler said.
“When you ask a young person what maritime careers consist of, they don’t realize all the other possibilities out there and all the vessels out on the water,” she said. “We are giving young people an opportunity to see there’s so much involved in maritime.”
Meeting astronauts and being educated on the maritime industry gives residents a great weekend experience, spokeswoman Mary Jo Naschke said.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to see what other people are doing in the maritime industry,” she said. “It’s an education opportunity.”
For more information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call Candler at 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
