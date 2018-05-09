In the small city of Jamaica Beach, a group of people wanting to record city council meetings claims city hall is coming down too hard on their right to video proceedings.
Jamaica Beach resident Lorraine Jones brought the issue to Political Buzz’s attention this week, but the controversy dates back to last year.
Jones said the city in September shut her down when she tried to video record a council meeting, going so far to ask a police officer to prevent her from recording.
Jones and her husband Jay have lived in Jamaica Beach for 18 years. They said they started to video record meetings because of concerns about some of the decisions made about the city’s park and pavilion.
At a subsequent meeting, the council passed rules stipulating that people can record meetings only if they sit in a designated area and agree not to take “unauthorized video” of other people in the audience.
Jones didn’t think those rules sounded right, she said in an interview this week.
Indeed, the Texas Open Meetings Handbook, a guide for governments and members of the public to help parse the state’s government transparency laws, states a public body can adopt “reasonable rules to maintain order” regarding recording video at a meeting, including from where the filming must take place.
The rules say nothing about being able to limit who can be recorded, though.
Joe Larsen, a First Amendment attorney at Houston law firm Gregor Cassidy and a board member on the Texas Freedom of Information Foundation, said the city has no right to limit what can be videoed at a public meeting.
“This is absolutely outside the requirements of the Open Meetings Act,” Larsen said.
The law on what requirements the city can record on video is generally meant for the placement of television cameras, or to stop people from standing up and blocking views during meetings, Larsen said.
Local rules that violate the open meetings act could open the city up to a lawsuit, Larsen said.
Jamaica Beach Mayor Steve Spicer didn’t return phone calls left on his cellphone and at his business on Wednesday. Reached Wednesday afternoon, Jamaica Beach City Manager John Brick said the city attorney would review the ordinance.
Jones said she stopped video recording meetings after the council’s decision. Jay still goes, and records the meetings.
“They’ve kind of bullied me and I feel pretty intimidated,” Jones said.
PREPPING FOR A RECOUNT?
Galveston District 3 City Councilman Frank Maceo said he might have spoken too soon when he said he wouldn’t seek a recount of Saturday’s election results.
Maceo lost his seat on the council by five votes to challenger David Collins, according to unofficial results. But a faint glimmer remains for Maceo because of more than 150 uncounted provisional ballots that could swing the election in his favor.
Maceo said he owed it to his supporters not to concede the election until all the votes are counted.
“It’s not too wise to concede,” Maceo said.
About his comments on Saturday evening that he wouldn’t ask for a recount, Maceo said he had faith in the election process but hadn’t realized that some votes might not have been counted.
Still, Maceo said he was prepared to be off the council. He said he spent part of Wednesday with Collins, driving around the District 3 in a Cadillac and pointing out some of the projects that were important to him during his term.
“I wanted to show how important some of the projects that we did were to people,” Maceo said.
Collins did not return a phone call Wednesday.
Provisional ballots are set to be counted on Friday afternoon — although officials say the results may not be released until Monday. Collins and Maceo have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to ask for a recount, according to the Galveston City Secretary’s Office.
NOTEBOOK
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican, supported President Donald Trump‘s decision to withdraw the country from the Iran Deal: “It was a bad deal in 2015, and it remains a bad deal today. It is illogical to believe an agreement would ever temper Iran’s desire to develop a nuclear weapons arsenal.” … The award for latest returns during last Saturday’s election goes to Friendswood, which did not put out its early returns until 8:53 p.m., after Galveston County had already reported all of its election results. … U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke‘s chances in the November election against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz: “Beto is going to give him a run, but I don’t think he’s got a chance. … Early voting for the May 22 primary election runoff begins Monday.
