GALVESTON
Construction work for the closure of Rollover Pass could begin as soon as this summer, if the final legal challenges are disposed of in coming months, officials said.
Movement on the long-proposed project has picked up steam lately, with the Texas General Land Office starting the process of choosing a company to do the work of filling the pass.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he “absolutely” believed that filling of the pass would begin this year.
The county and the land office plan to close the manmade pass, which connects the Gulf of Mexico with the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and turn it into a public park with a public fishing pier.
“We look forward to it becoming a tourist attraction,” Henry said of the planned park.
Commissioners today are scheduled to consider renewing a contract with the land office for coordinating closure of the pass and maintenance of the park and recreational facilities planned there.
If approved, the new contract will be in place until 2023, according to documents included in the court’s regular meeting agenda.
The contract had to be amended because of the long time it has taken to get the project underway, officials said. State officials first proposed closing the pass in 2009, but legal challenges have delayed the project for years.
One legal challenge to the work, being made by the Gilchrest Community Association, remains. The group, which is challenging the county’s right to take land around the pass by eminent domain, has lost in court hearings so far. The association has appealed its most recent loss.
County lawyers have until mid-April to respond to the latest appeal.
Earlier this month, the land office published a request for proposals soliciting bids from companies that could perform demolition work and fill the pass with sand and other material.
The county was scheduled to hold a pre-proposal meeting with potential bidders this week. The proposal period closes on April 18.
A contractor will be selected by April 25, and a decision to proceed with the work will be done by June 4, according to a schedule included in the request for proposals.
The land office’s request is only for the work to fill the pass, an agency spokeswoman said. It is not for the construction of the proposed park or pier.
The land office is seeking to close the pass because it causes erosion on the peninsula and silting in the intracoastal waterway, which costs about $650,000 a year to correct, officials have said.
Many of the opponents of the proposal are recreational anglers, who argue the state’s view of the pass and its effects on the surrounding area are based on flawed science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.