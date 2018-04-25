Several months after a University of Texas Medical Branch expert said the opioid crisis wasn’t as dire in Galveston County as elsewhere in the country, new data has changed her mind, she said.
“I dug into the numbers and, when looking on a national basis it doesn’t seem significant,” said Kathryn Cunningham, director of the medical branch’s Center for Addiction Research. “But when you start looking on a regional level, it is a significant issue.”
Drug overdose deaths from opioids in the United States have risen dramatically since 1999, with more than 42,000 people dying in 2016 alone, leading many national news organizations to term it the American opioid epidemic.
Opioids are a type of drug that include heroin and prescription drugs such as oxycodone and fentanyl, among others.
The issue is particularly felt in eastern states, such as West Virginia, which leads the nation with a drug overdose death rate of 52 people per 100,000 population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Experts have long pointed to the fact that Texas has a drug overdose rate below the national average, at 10.1 deaths per 100,000 population.
But a deeper look at the numbers reveal a rising trend in the state, according to medical branch experts.
“You look at opioid-related deaths in Galveston County and it’s around 50 to 60 deaths per year,” Cunningham said. “That’s not inconsequential.”
Statistics also show that the numbers in Texas are increasing at the same rates they are elsewhere in the country, experts said.
“Opioid deaths have risen threefold between 2011 and 2015,” Cunningham said.
Galveston County also has a higher rate of opioid prescriptions per 100,000 population than the rest of Texas, said Mukaila Raji, chief of geriatric medicine at the medical branch.
Texas’ opioid prescription rate is about 57.6 per 100,000 population, which is lower than the national average of about 81 per 100,000 population, Raji said.
But in Galveston County, the rate is about 75 prescriptions per 100,000 population, Raji said.
“It’s a little above average,” Raji said.
The discrepancies between states and counties is attributable to many factors, including high unemployment rates and low-income areas, Raji said.
It’s hard to determine exactly how bad the opioid crisis is in Texas and Galveston County because there aren’t readily available statistics, Cunningham said.
“It’s not a Texas requirement to report opioid deaths to a state agency,” Cunningham said. “It’s possible we are underreporting drugs in general and opioids in particular.”
While medical experts are now saying opioid-related issues are increasing in Galveston County, District Attorney Jack Roady in 2017 said that the county’s criminal justice system sees their effects nearly daily.
The justice system frequently sees addiction-related cases due to opioids such as oxycodone in cases of children entering into the state’s child services system because parents are addicted to prescription opioids and no longer caring for their children, Roady said.
Local experts are working on a solution to curb the rising number of opioid overdoses and deaths in the county and across the country, Raji said.
“Opioids are supposed to be a medicine for acute pain,” Raji said. “It’s a struggle for me as a physician. How can we strike a proper balance?”
Researchers at the medical branch recently published a study showing that opioid-related hospitalizations were increasing across the country for older patients without prescriptions, despite 2014 federal moves to curb those issues.
“That was quite unexpected for us,” Raji said. “Because most people 65 years and older tend to get opioids through the proper channels.”
The Federal Drug Administration in 2014 reclassified hydrocodone products to limit prescriptions to a 30-day supply with no refills as a means to reduce opioid dependency, officials said.
“Some people had been using opioids for months and months and then the law came down, but they were already physically dependent,” Raji said. “Since they can’t get them legally, they have to turn to other ways to get them.”
Street-bought opioids might be contaminated in ways that would lead to higher rates of hospitalizations, Raji said.
Experts used 20 percent of national Medicare enrollment and claims from 2012 through 2015 to produce the study, officials said.
“As policy experts and medical professionals move forward in their search for the proper balance between pain control and opioid over-prescribing, it will be important to keep high-risk groups in mind when refining public policy and medical practice,” said Yong-Fang Kuo, professor of preventive medicine and community health at the medical branch.
