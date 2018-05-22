The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 needs volunteers to help place flags on more than 3,000 veterans graves at various cemeteries in Galveston County.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers also will be needed to participate in the recovery of the flags beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.
Volunteers should take their own head covers and gloves. Refreshments will be provided during both projects.
For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-770-4366, 409-766-2448 or 409-945-3792 (evening).
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 also is seeking volunteers to help with its Memorial Day event. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston.
For information, call Post Commander Michael Caballero at 409-763-2257.
— Angela Wilson
