A contract worker was treated and released Thursday after a chemical exposure at the Texas City Union Carbide site, officials said.

Unconfirmed reports are that the worker was exposed to acid.

The worker only received minimal exposure and is expected to make a full recovery, said Jarrod Erpelding, spokesman for Dow Chemical Co.

“Dow and Union Carbide take the safety of every person seriously and will investigate the cause of this incident,” Erpelding said.

 — Matt deGrood

