GALVESTON
A group of waterfront homeowners is suing the owners of the Galveston Yacht Basin in a boundary dispute about submerged land in Galveston Bay.
The lawsuit has halted the signing of a document that would put the disputed boundaries into the public record.
On Tuesday, 10th District Court Judge Kerry Neves issued a temporary restraining order against the city, a nominal party to the lawsuit, barring officials from signing off on a proposed plat of the yacht basin property.
Four households on Harbor View Drive sought the injunction in a lawsuit filed Monday against GYB Investors LLC., which is owned by John Rocky Sullivan, Greg Pappas and Stephen Swan. The owners bought the property in 2011.
The suit centers on a boundary dispute over where each owners’ property rights extend into the water.
Galveston residents Clay Conrad, Barbara Thompson, Rosmond and Kurt Thormahlen and Ross Novelli are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They all live on Harbor View Drive in bay-front homes.
The issue had been developing for some time as yacht basin owners explored development plans, but hit a tipping point in late March when an attorney representing the company sent at least two of the homeowners, a couple jointly owning one property, a demand letter asserting they were trespassing and needed to remove their pier, said Marc Hill, an attorney representing the homeowners.
The March 23 letter asserts the private pier encroaches on submerged land owned by the yacht basin and warned yacht basin owners would likely file suit if it wasn’t removed, the letter stated.
“Owner objects to the encroachment of the structures and wants them removed from the submerged land,” Hulse Wagner, a Houston attorney representing the yacht basin wrote.
Around the same time, the owners of the yacht basin applied for a replat of the property, including the submerged lands, according to the suit.
But the homeowners argue the proposed plat was based on faulty evidence, Hill said. The proposed replat map was based on a partial topography survey, according to the lawsuit.
The city’s planning commission initially approved the replat April 3. The city’s planning staff had said the proposal could have been handled administratively but put it before the commission for a public hearing. The application met the standards and legal requirements for approval, according to the city’s legal staff.
But Hill said he had hired a surveyor on behalf of his clients to review the document and found it was based on a topographical survey, instead of a boundary survey. A plat legally must be based on boundary surveys, he said.
“I don’t blame it on anyone at the city; it’s technical,” Hill said.
“But when you examine it closely, the plat that’s proposed right now does not match what we can find in the city records. It doesn’t all gel. We have a genuine boundary dispute.”
To determine boundaries, surveyors will have to “walk the footsteps of previous surveyors” and look at how the land has been used, Hill said. Many of the private piers have been there since the 1960s, which, in Texas law, would meet the 25-year statutory jurisdiction of ownership, he said.
During the planning commission meeting, Sullivan, a yacht basin owner, argued the property lines were based on historical titles to the submerged waters.
The chairman of the planning commission had planned to sign off on the replat Tuesday, according to the lawsuit. But the homeowners filed the lawsuit before the meeting and a temporary restraining order was issued against the city, barring it from signing the plat. The lawsuit does not seek money from the city or state, which also is involved because the dispute includes state waters, Hill said.
“If the city signed off then we go into court with our boundary dispute and the GYB says, ‘Wait a minute, boys. The city says it’s good,’” Hill said. “Having a permit and having a boundary dispute are two different things. We didn’t want to get into that pickle.”
A hearing on the temporary restraining order is set for April 27, according to court records.
