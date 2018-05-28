In 1899, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Dickinson gathered to remember the country’s fallen soldiers, sailors and Marines.
Every year since then, as best as anyone can recall, the post has held an annual memorial service.
It’s not just a matter of tradition. It’s the duty of veterans to recognize the sacrifices of people before and after them, Dickinson VFW post Commander Bryan Kanne, said.
“To me, there’s nothing sadder than serving in a foreign war and then dying for the liberty of another country,” Kanne, who served 20 years in the Navy, said. The group’s presence was a commemoration of all those men, he said.
All around Galveston County on Monday, people gathered for Memorial Day ceremonies — taking a few moments from their long weekends to observe the reason for the holiday. Galveston held a service at Seawolf Park, next to pair of retired Navy vessels. In League City and Texas City, ceremonies were held at American Legion halls.
Dickinson’s was one of the smallest, a 20-minute or so event attended by maybe two dozen people. Volunteers passed out small American flags and faux poppy flowers to the attendees.
Kanne delivered a short speech about the importance of Memorial Day, before a prayer was said and “Taps” was played. Post members laid a wreath and flowers on a monument that stands near the VFW hall.
Kanne said he hoped people would still continue to attend services for years to come.
“It needs to be known that this kind of stuff is going on,” Kanne said. “Especially for the younger people that aren’t really in touch with what it going on in the world, and what veterans are going through.”
He could not recall the last time a Dickinson resident was killed in action while serving in the military. Since 2000, at least seven people from Galveston County have been killed in action.
