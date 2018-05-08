Two former employees have filed a lawsuit against Bay Area Regional Medical Center and its operator, citing a labor law asserting they were entitled to more warning before they were laid off last week.
Sandra Hood and Harry Bowers are seeking class-action status in the lawsuit against Bay Area Regional Medical Center and Medistar in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas, after the Webster-based hospital’s announcement Friday it would file for bankruptcy and close its doors.
The decision violates federal law that requires a business to give employees 60 days advance notice before a mass layoff, the complaint asserts.
The lawsuit was filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, which requires an employer to give employees 60 days notice before either closing a plant or mass layoffs if more than 500 people will lose their jobs, according to a U.S. Department of Labor fact sheet.
The provision does allow companies several exemptions, including if the company is faltering or if unforeseeable business circumstances arise.
The 373,000-square-foot facility at 200 Blossom St. in Webster employed more than 900 employees when it closed. The hospital is operated by Houston-based developer Medistar, officials said.
The operator, in many ways, treated the hospital as if it were a single corporation with Medistar, according to the lawsuit.
“Rick Zachardy, the vice president of Medistar, was not an employee with Bay Medical, yet he frequented the facility and was involved with the day-to-day operation of the facility,” according to the complaint.
Medistar failed to keep separate records for each entity and didn’t conduct corporate meetings or keep minutes from those meetings, according to the complaint.
Employees are entitled because of federal law to recover wages and benefits for 60 days and none of that has yet been paid, the lawsuit asserts.
Medistar officials Friday said they had invested $200 million in developing the nine-story acute-care hospital that opened in 2014.
The center opened in 2014 with more than 100 patient beds. By 2017, the hospital had expanded to hold 191 beds. The hospital included surgery suites and a neonatal unit.
The hospital opened as the Clear Lake region was seeing a surge in medical care facilities of all kinds, including a patient tower at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and an expansion at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Victory Lakes facility.
The hospital was working with lenders on a closing process, including satisfying payroll obligations, officials said last week.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.