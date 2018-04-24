League City
Requiring higher lot elevations and bigger storm-drain piping could help League City avoid a repeat of the damage caused by flooding during Hurricane Harvey, city staff members argued Tuesday.
City council members heard proposals from staff members and a consultant about revising ordinances to improve drainage but didn’t vote on any changes.
During Hurricane Harvey in late August, about 24 percent of homes in League City flooded. Flooding in as many as half of those 7,700 homes could have been avoided if changes proposed Tuesday had already been in place, City Engineer Chris Sims said.
Although the epic storm and flood exceeded what is commonly called 500-year flood levels, many of the drainage fixes the city is working on are for 100-year events, city staff said.
During Harvey, League City suffered a series of 100-year events, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
The staff suggestions for revised ordinances included requiring that new houses be built at 24 inches above the base flood elevation level. The existing city ordinance requires an 18-inch elevation.
Another suggestion was to reduce the ponding level of water in the streets to 8 inches, from 12 inches allowed by current ordinances, by requiring larger pipes that can drain faster.
Reducing the ponding level in streets would cost more money, officials said.
In the 90-lot Westwood subdivision, the cost to use larger storm sewers underground would mean another $48,000 in infrastructure costs, a consultant with Houston-based Kimley-Horn Engineering said.
And in Mar Bella Section 14, putting in the drainage for the first time in the 74-lot development could cost $97,000, the consultant said.
Some council members worried draining streets faster might overwhelm detention ponds or other systems and cause flooding of homes.
Detention ponds will be another discussion coming to the city council soon, Baumgartner said.
Sims could have a proposal in front of the city council to vote on by next month based on Tuesday’s discussion, he said
Although flood-zone map changes are coming to League City, the city wants to design elevation and drainage guidelines to the best standard possible, city staff said.
Proposed Federal Emergency Management Agency maps have been in the works since 2012.
The new flood maps will be based on existing rain data, but new data will also be available.
“Those numbers are going to change,” Baumgartner said.
The city can flood-proof the new homes yet to be built with changes, Baumgartner said.
The city can decrease flooding in the streets and flooding in the homes, protecting cars and keeping more roads open during storms, he said.
