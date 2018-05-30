GALVESTON
A municipal court had ordered the demolition of a Market Street building, but the means by which it came down has downtown residents upset.
“I’m definitely surprised and disappointed at the way it was handled,” said Kathleen DiNatale, who owns the Yoga Haven near the collapsed building.
City crews responded to a report of a ruptured gas line about 8:45 p.m. May 23 and found a crew in the middle of an unexpected demolition project in the 2500 block of Market Street, officials said.
Building owner Mark Metzger, a Houston attorney, was under court order to demolish the building but did not have the proper permits when the contractor began the work, said Dan Buckley, deputy city manager.
“The timing was unexpected, but the outcome was not,” Buckley said.
Neighbors claim the building collapsed during demolition, causing concrete to spill out onto the street, damaging neighboring buildings and rupturing a gas line.
Randy Johnson said the next-door building he owns was damaged during the demolition.
Marc Hill, the attorney representing Metzger, on Wednesday said he was gathering permits and wasn't certain about specifics of the situation.
Representatives of the contracting company, Prime Demolition, did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Wednesday.
“This is a big mess,” Johnson said. “I know my gas meter got knocked off because of the demolition, and it knocked the awning somewhat down. It looks like a dust storm on Market Street because of all the concrete. They’re scooping it up now.”
The building had been vacant for about 15 years and was becoming more and more dilapidated, Johnson said.
“The roof was caved in,” Johnson said. “It would have cost more to fix than it would have been worth when it was fixed.”
After responding to the ruptured gas leak and repairing it the same night, city officials red tagged the demolition, said Jaree Fortin, spokeswoman for the city.
Placing a red tag on the demolition means all the work immediately stopped, Buckley said.
Both Metzger and the contractor have since applied for and received all of the proper permits to continue demolition, Fortin said.
“It’s not uncommon for property owners to perform work without the proper permits on nights and weekends, but they are then subject to enforcement action,” Buckley said.
Both Metzger and the contractor have had to pay fees, Buckley said.
